'Days Of Our Lives': Greg Vaughan Talks Eric Brady's Return After Prison Release [Spoilers]

Days Of Our Lives fans found out months ago that Greg Vaughan was returning to Salem. However, Eric Brady’s storyline was not known. Certain details have been released and it looks like his return to the NBC soap opera is going to be interesting. Find out what the actor had to say about his character and how prison has changed Eric. DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know the details on what is going to happen on the long-running soap opera. Eric Brady from Prison to Salem, but his Return @nbcdays may be darker than you are ready for? Or are you?! #january17th #days A photo posted by Greg Vaughan (@gregvaughan) on Jan 11, 2017 at 3:25pm PST As previously speculated by the Inquisitr, Eric and Hope Brady‘s (Kristian Alfonso) storylines will be intertwined. Hope was smuggled out of prison by Hattie (Deidre Hall) and a prison employee named Chet. However, after Hope woke up after being drugged by chloroform, she thought Chet was a threat. She tried to defend herself, only to fall and hit her head. She also managed to rip out her stitches, which caused her stab wound to start bleeding again. Last week, fans wondered who would come to her rescue and it turns out that it is Eric Brady on Days Of Our Lives. In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Greg Vaughan opens up about his return to DOOL. He spoke about Eric’s storyline and what to expect, including how prison has changed him. Family day @pinzla supporting @gofarrfund and @childrensla A photo posted by Greg Vaughan (@gregvaughan) on Nov 13, 2016 at 4:24pm PST Next week on Days Of Our Lives, spoilers reveal that Eric finds Hope, who is unconscious and not in good shape. He carries her off to a farmhouse, where he has been hiding out since his prison release. The reason he is isolating himself is because he doesn’t feel he has paid the price for Daniel Jonas’ (Shawn Christian) death. Even though he wants to be alone and doesn’t want anyone to know where he is, Eric knows that he must save Hope Brady. He would do it for anyone because that is the type of man that he is. It is noted in the interview that Eric still has a heart of gold. “Eric is coming out of this state of mind of having been incarcerated. The reason why is was released, in his mind, is still not acceptable. It’s still complicated for Eric. He involuntarily killed someone [Daniel], and now he is free. Eric doesn’t feel as if he has paid his dues, so he has chosen to put himself in hiding. He has become secluded. It’s like he wants to go into a cave and sit there and deal with it, to figure things out, or be as quiet to the world as he can.” On Days Of Our Lives, Hope Brady wakes up and is surprised to find Eric taking care of her. She tells him a little bit about what happened, but not the whole story. There is a knock at the door and it is the police. He tells Hope to hide and manages to get rid of the law enforcement officers. When he comes back to find Hope, she is gone. Eric goes off to find her and does locate Hope. He convinces her to return to the farmhouse until her infection is healed and she is in better shape. “Hope is really making an effort to be a survivor. She wants to make contact with her family and let them know that she is okay.” As Days Of Our Lives fans saw last week, Shawn (Brandon Beemer) and Ciara Brady (Vivian Jovanni) are determined to find their mother. Will they come across Hope and Eric? Now that Hope is an escaped prisoner, what will happen next? Will she get caught, turn herself in, or wait until Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) and the others find evidence that Stefano DiMera (Joseph Mascolo) is alive? What do you think is going to happen with Hope and Eric Brady on Days Of Our Lives? [Featured Image by Mike Windle/Getty Images]

