'Days Of Our Lives': James Lastovic On Joey And Jade's Future, How Losing Baby Changes Joey On 'DOOL' [Spoilers]

Days Of Our Lives fans are divided on how they feel about Joey Johnson (James Lastovic) and Jade Michaels (Gabrielle Haugh). Even though Jade was a bad girl, especially when she was being portrayed by former cast member Paige Searcy, fans felt her pain when she lost the baby. Now that Joey and Jade are trying to move on with their lives, the two have very different thoughts about what that means. Recently, James Lastovic spoke about his character and the changes that are coming up. DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know details about what to expect on the long-running soap opera. Will Joey and Jade break up on ‘Days Of Our Lives’? [Image by Chris Haston/NBC] As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Joey and Jade had a miscarriage. It happened right when they were getting used to the idea of having a baby. Even their relationship improved. However, fate intervened and Jade lost the child she was carrying. Even though they are still grieving, the couple started to move forward in their lives. As seen on a recent episode of Days Of Our Lives, Joey’s parents, Steve and Kayla, helped move them into an apartment. What Jade didn’t realize until the last minute was that they would be sharing it with Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis) as well as Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan) and Ciara Brady (Vivian Jovanni). Not only will there be friction between Jade and her female roommates, but Joey doesn’t plan on staying in a relationship with Jade. James Lastovic explained the storyline in the latest issue of CBS Soaps In Depth. “Jade tends to distort reality – she thinks they fell in love while she was pregnant and that Joey is still going to be by her side. But he has a completely different idea. He still wants to be friends, but [in his mind], he was there for the baby but not necessarily for her.” This will definitely make their living arrangement a bit awkward. If Joey was going to break up with Jade, he probably should have done it before they moved into a place together. Granted, he is trying to be there for her while she mourns the loss of their unborn child. However, delaying it will only make things worse. Hike today. Donut tomorrow. A photo posted by James Lastovic (@jameslastovic) on Jan 1, 2017 at 1:34pm PST The Days Of Our Lives actor also spoke about how losing the baby changes Joey. For a while, he had the idea that he was having to pay for his past sins. As fans recall, he killed Ava and Steve (Stephen Nichols) nearly went to prison for the crime. He also vandalized a judge’s car and got involved in the whole creepy California commune situation when he ran away with Jade. However, he sees his future a bit brighter now and is determined to straighten his life out. “It’s given him a chance to get his life back on track. The whole situation forced him to grow up, and now that he has dealt with those adult situations, he’ll try to get on the straight and narrow. We’re going to see a lot of changes in Joey.” As fans know, Paige Searcy left Days Of Our Lives. Like many other characters, Jade was recast. Last week, viewers met the new Jade, played by Gabrielle Haugh. Lastovic talked about Gabrielle replacing Paige on DOOL. “It was hard to see Paige go because we did grow extremely close, and she’d brought something so unique to Jade – this fiery tenacity that was really compelling. But the really cool thing is that Gabrielle Haugh brings something completely different to the character… First of all, they don’t look alike at all, and also, they have completely different personalities.” What do you think will happen with Joey and Jade on Days Of Our Lives? Was their relationship doomed to begin with or do they still have a chance? [Featured Image by Evans Vestal Ward/NBC]