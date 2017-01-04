'Days Of Our Lives': Nancy's Drastic And Despicable Move To Keep Chloe's Secret About Nicole's Baby On 'DOOL' [Spoilers]

Days Of Our Lives spoilers hinted that 2017 would not be a great year for Nicole Walker. Despite the headlines screaming that Arianne Zucker’s character would become a mom, there is one big problem. She has no clue that Chloe Lane’s (Nadia Bjorlin) baby actually belongs to her. So, what is going to happen now? It turns out that Nancy (Patrika Darbo) will do something drastic and despicable in order to keep Chloe’s secret about Nicole’s baby. DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you are sure you want to find out what is going to happen next on the NBC soap opera. Opening night Pantages Theater The King and I A photo posted by Patrika Darbo (@darbopatrika) on Dec 15, 2016 at 6:54pm PST As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Nicole Walker’s baby is in the custody of Chloe’s mother, Nancy. As fans know, Chloe is in a coma because she had a stroke resulting from preeclampsia, a dangerous pregnancy complication related to blood pressure. Executive producer Ken Corday revealed recently that Chloe will wake up from her coma. However, in the meantime, Nancy is taking it upon herself to keep her daughter’s secret. According to Soap Central, Nancy will commit a drastic and despicable act in order to keep Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) from discovering the truth about Nicole’s baby on Days Of Our Lives. Nancy will not only go back on her promise to let Nicole visit Holly, but will switch the DNA results. This means that instead of Brady getting proof that Nicole is Holly’s mother, Chloe’s secret will not be exposed, at least right now. It is a cruel act and although Nancy thinks she is doing the right thing, she has no right to keep the truth from Nicole. How would she feel if the same thing happened to her or if Chloe were the one being kept from her biological child? On Days Of Our Lives, Nicole will get some good news. After confessing her love for Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry), he will ask Nicole to marry him. This will make her very happy, but there is another storm cloud coming. In Soap Opera Digest, Ken Corday told the magazine that Nicole will be accused of attempted murder. It is not known when this will happen or who Nicole allegedly tries to kill. Is this related to baby Holly, perhaps another drastic attempt to keep Nicole away from her daughter? Or does this have nothing to do with the child? @vvcasinohotel hope to see y’all this Sunday A photo posted by Patrika Darbo (@darbopatrika) on Oct 11, 2016 at 12:09pm PDT As fans recall, this is not the first time Nicole has been accused of trying to kill someone. Last year, Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) said Nicole killed Deimos. However, no body was found. This is because Deimos survived the fall, but hid away at Chloe’s house until he was ready to announce he was alive and well. Even though Kate was the one responsible for his accident, he never told the authorities the whole truth. Later, it was revealed that Kate was behind Tate’s kidnapping. It was a desperate attempt to get revenge on Victor (John Aniston) and Deimos Kiriakis. She knew they would blame each other. Once again, Kate got away with it because she had dirt on both of the men. She threatened to expose their sins, which could send both men to prison for a long time. Time will tell if Kate is somehow responsible for Nicole’s attempted murder charge, if it has to do with baby Holly, or if this is related to something completely different. What do you think is going to happen with Nicole’s baby on Days Of Our Lives? Will Arianne Zucker’s character on DOOL ever find out the truth? If so, how will it come about and will Nancy have to face the consequences for switching the DNA results? [Featured Image by Maury Phillips/Getty Images for American Friends of Magen David Adom]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx