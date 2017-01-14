'Days Of Our Lives': New Clue In Stefano DiMera Mystery, Anna Screws Up Again, And Steve Is Accidentally Shot [Spoiler]

Days Of Our Lives fans recently mourned the death of beloved actor Joseph Mascolo. He played Stefano DiMera on the NBC soap opera on and off for over 30 years. He was considered a villain, but was adored by both fans and fellow cast members. Recently, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) went to prison for Stefano’s murder. However, there are clues that he may still be alive and living in Prague. Next week, there will be a new clue about the DiMera mystery. Also, Anna (Leann Hunley) screws up things for the group once again, and Steve “Patch” Johnson (Stephen Nichols) is accidentally shot. DOOL spoilers are below. If you don’t want to know what is coming up next week on the soap opera, then do not continue reading. This was one of the most profound/real moments I have ever had, not just as an actor but as a human being. For many personal reasons. But, in this moment I sat at his feet, and as I looked up I saw what every fan saw in him throughout the years. Joe was, and will always be a giant. With a massive heart. Paving a legacy that enriched not only the industry but everyone in it. It was honor to know him for what little time I did. And to his fans…the Phoenix lives on in us. Rest in Peace Sir. A photo posted by Billy Flynn (@inlikebillyflynn) on Dec 9, 2016 at 6:48pm PST Steve, Paul Narita (Sean Christopher), Shane Donovan (Charles Shaughnessy), Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering), and Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) went to Europe to investigate and find Stefano. If they succeed, it could allow Hope Brady to become a free woman. The race to find Stefano has intensified since Rafe was told that Hope escaped from prison. He also heard that there are orders to shoot the woman he loves, so the pressure has really increased. Days Of Our Lives spoilers for next week reveal that Rafe will find a new clue. However, Anna DiMera manages to screw things up again. In the process, Steve accidentally gets shot. Galen Gering spoke about the storyline in the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest. “They have a meeting with an arms dealer that Stefano is supposedly dealing with.” A vehicle pulls up and they believe Stefano DiMera is inside. This is their chance to hopefully find the DOOL character. However, Anna comes out of nowhere waving her gun and messes things up. “Suddenly, out of nowhere, Anna appears and screws up the entire plan.” On Days Of Our Lives, the car that may have had Stefano inside races off. In the midst of the chaos, Anna shoots Steve. His wound is not fatal, but Rafe has had enough of Anna ruining their investigation. There is also the question of why the Prague police gave the gun back to Anna DiMera. Carrie (Christie Clarke) managed to convince the authorities to release Anna into her custody citing mental health issues. The fact that they just gave the gun back to Anna after she shot into a crowd makes no sense. Do you know you almost killed John’s son? #Jarlena #AnnaDimera pic.twitter.com/LPOWizjnA1 — Auntie02040912 (@halle_kandra) January 11, 2017 Back to the DiMera mystery, the group ends up getting another lead later on. Rafe finds a key and he, along with Paul, trace it back to a bank. An employee confirms that it belongs to a safe deposit box and identifies the owner as Stefano DiMera. However, he didn’t use his real name. “In the beginning, there was a belief that they were ahead of Stefano and had the jump on him. But all seems to be going wrong. It becomes clear that Stefano might be setting them up, and has been from the beginning. So the tables are turned.” As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Hope Brady was hit with a dose of chloroform, put in a dumpster, and Chet wheeled her out of prison. Even though she was basically smuggled out of prison, everyone believes she escaped on her own. The police are calling her armed and dangerous. There are orders to shoot Hope when she is located. This is why it is so important to find Stefano DiMera alive. Finding her injured on the January 17 episode of Days Of Our Lives, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) will take her back to a farmhouse and treat her wounds. She also has an infection from when her stitches were ripped open during the fall. Spoilers reveal that the police do come to the farmhouse, but Eric manages to get them to leave. Meanwhile, Hope fled and wants to let her family know that she is safe. Eric understands this, but convinces her to return to the farmhouse until she is better. Will Shawn (Brandon Beemer) and Ciara Brady (Vivian Jovanni) find Hope before the police do on Days Of Our Lives? What kind of demons is Eric dealing with after his prison release? Will Rafe, Steve, Paul, and Marlena locate Stefano DiMera so Hope can be a free woman again? Fans will have to keep watching DOOL to find out what happens next. [Featured Image by Evans Vestal Ward/NBC]

