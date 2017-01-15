'Days Of Our Lives': Nicole Saves Deimos From Death? Brady Black Confronts Chloe About Baby Holly On 'DOOL' [Spoilers]

Days Of Our Lives fans saw last week that Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry) and Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) got engaged. However, the couple is not going to experience much happiness in the near future. Deimos has made a lot of enemies recently and things are going to get violent. There is also the issue of Nicole’s biological daughter, Holly. Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) is determined to get to the truth and confronts Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin). DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading past this point unless you want to know what is coming up next on the NBC soap opera. That’s a wrap. Thanks for following along for Day of #DAYS! ⌛️ A photo posted by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Nov 12, 2016 at 5:25pm PST As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Nicole Walker will experience chaos and pain in the next few weeks. She will find herself facing attempted murder charges, although the details have not been revealed. However, there is something else that is going to happen first. Dario Hernandez (Jordi Vilasuso) will send orders out for Deimos to be killed. He and his father, Eduardo Hernandez (A Martinez) will find out that Deimos stole the hard drive and microchips. Deimos already has Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) wanting revenge. Now, Dario and Eduardo will want to get payback, too. In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, a photo shows Deimos Kiriakis sitting at an outdoor cafe. What he doesn’t know is that someone is aiming to shoot and kill him. Nicole notices the gunman and leaps into the air to shove the assassin in an attempt to save Deimos’ life. The image doesn’t reveal if she is successful or not. The magazine also revealed that on Days Of Our Lives, Brady Black will confront Chloe Lane about baby Holly. As fans know, Chloe gave birth to the little girl, but Nicole is actually the biological mother. Nicole has no idea why she has such a bond with Holly and viewers are hoping she finds out soon. Last week, Chloe woke up from her coma and snuck out of the hospital. She went straight to the Kiriakis mansion to tell Nicole the truth. However, she stopped when she noticed Nicole’s engagement ring. The whole reason Chloe has hidden the truth from her friend is because she thinks Deimos is dangerous. In her mind, she is protecting baby Holly from a monster. Nicole has tried to explain that he is a changed man, but it has fallen on deaf ears. Happy 51st @nbcdays ! #daysofourlives #days #anniversary #chloelane #blue #cake A photo posted by Nadia Bjorlin (@nadiabjorlin) on Nov 12, 2016 at 9:03am PST On Friday’s episode of DOOL, when Nicole and Chloe walked into the living room, they both heard Deimos making a death threat. This certainly doesn’t help and might make Chloe think twice about telling Nicole the truth about baby Holly. Deimos might be able to explain to Nicole that he was just angry and frustrated. However, this will only make Chloe believe that the baby is better off away from Nicole unless she leaves Deimos. Deimos and Brady both suspect that Nicole is Holly’s real mother. A few weeks ago, Brady tried to get a DNA sample from Holly. However, Nancy (Patrika Darbo) was one step ahead and switched the swab so the truth would remain hidden. Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that this week, Brady will confront Chloe about Nicole’s baby. Will she admit to him the truth or try to keep her secret in an effort to “protect” the child? In the soap opera world, secrets always have a way of coming out. Hopefully, Nicole finds out soon and can be reunited with her child. What do you think is going to happen with baby Holly? Can Brady get Chloe to tell the truth? How much more chaos and heartache will Nicole endure because of Deimos on Days Of Our Lives? [Featured Image by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Days Of Our Lives]

