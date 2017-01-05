'Days Of Our Lives' Spoilers: Stefano On The Run In Prague, Will Producers Recast Late Actor?

Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that Stefano is still on the run. As the Inquisitr reported, we found out that Hope didn’t kill Stefano like everyone thought, and that he has dodged death once again. Now we’re finding out via a report by Celeb Dirty Laundry, that Stefano is actually in Prague and still hasn’t been captured, despite everyone being hot on his trail. Of course, Rafe can’t embark on a manhunt alone, so it’s said that he will need a little help and enlists Steve and Paul to go on this voyage with him to track down Stefano. Marlena will round out the trio to take down Stefano, but will their plan actually work? Right now we don’t know if they will be able to capture him. Thanks to a previous Days of Our Lives spoilers post we know that Hope took things into her own hands after Rafe came to her with the reveal that Stefano is still alive. Instead of waiting for Rafe to find a way to get her out of prison, she decided to make a break for it and deal with the fall out later. This is because her life was being threatened in prison by other inmates. That said, she might face some serious repercussions for escaping prison, that even Rafe probably won’t be able to get her out of. While Hope is busy on the run, Rafe and the crew are gaining on Stefano, thanks to all hands on deck. Image by NBC Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that the crew arrives in Prague safely and will immediately get some leads thanks to Shane. Marlena finds out that the four of them aren’t alone in trying to track down Stefano’s whereabouts. It’s said that she runs into Anna, and comes to the conclusion that she’s looking for Stefano, too. Of course, this isn’t very surprising considering the trail of destruction Stefano has left. We know that Anna wants revenge on Stefano because she blames him for directly destroying Tony. This journey won’t be smooth for long because Marlena and Anna will get themselves into some trouble as they pursue Stefano. Now that we know Days of Our Lives is turning to a Stefano heavy storyline with multiple characters involved, it begs the question if producers will replace the late actor Joseph Mascolo? As some viewers know Mascolo passed away recently, and many wondered if he had taped all of his scenes before his death. It’s not unusual to replace actors on soaps as it happens at the drop of a hat, but this is a sensitive issue because Mascolo has had a huge legacy on the show, and his death is rather sudden. Fortunately, an earlier Days of Our Lives spoilers post revealed that Mascolo taped his upcoming DOOL scenes as Stefano before his sudden death, so producers are all set on that front for now. Image by NBC Originally fans jumped to the conclusion that Mascolo would be recast after a photo surfaced of Stefano’s back in Prague. Many thought that the photo used on the show for the shocking plot point didn’t look like Mascolo, and some were angered that DOOL was trying to ruin the actor’s legacy, but CBS Soaps confirmed that the actor taped all of his scenes. Right now we don’t know if producers of the popular soap plan to continue with the Stefano storyline past the scenes that the actor filmed already, or if they managed to wrap his legacy up and are fine with his character coming to an end. If they decide that they want more drama for the character it would make sense to recast for future seasons, but perhaps that controversy that may occur won’t be worth it. What do you think of the recent Days of Our Lives spoilers? [Featured Image by Toby Canham/Getty Images]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx