DCTV: Harley Quinn, Kevin Smith's Daughter, Victim Of Human Trafficking On 'Supergirl' [Recap]

Harley Quinn was on the most recent episode of Supergirl, but it wasn’t the croquet mallet-toting vixen from Gotham City who shares the DC Universe with Superman’s cousin. In an episode directed by Kevin Smith, his daughter Harley Quinn Smith — who was named after the popular villain from DC Comics — played Izzy, a teenager who had been kidnapped by an alien that profited from interplanetary human trafficking. The last time fans saw Supergirl, she was part of the epic CW Invasion! crossover series, alongside the stars of Arrow, The Flash, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. This episode showed what happens when Supergirl travels to a planet orbiting a red sun, and also marked the return of Veronica Sinclair to the series, as portrayed by Dichen Lachman. NOTE: The following contains spoilers and a recap for Season 2, Episode 9 of Supergirl on The CW, titled “Supergirl Lives.” The primary story arc of this week’s episode revolved around the fact that seemingly unrelated people were being kidnapped in National City. A mother of one of the kidnap victims comes to CatCo to see if the newspaper can help. Supergirl takes it upon herself to find the woman’s daughter, Izzy Williams, and return her to safety. As it turns out, Veronica Sinclair/Roulette had teamed up with a shape-shifting doctor from the planet of Maaldoria to help capture humans. By way of a Stargate-like portal, the humans were then sent to Maaldoria — known colloquially as “Slaver’s Moon” — to be sold into slavery. Since the planet orbits a red sun instead of a yellow sun, Supergirl and Mon-El no longer have their super powers when they transport to the alien planet themselves. But thanks to some teamwork from the other captives and a DEO team led by Alex and Winn, Roulette and the doctor were defeated. The human beings were returned safely to their homes on Earth. The episode was directed by Kevin Smith using a script based on a Superman movie that Kevin wrote several years ago (and was ultimately never used for anything). This was the second episode of Supergirl that Smith had directed, and the fourth episode of DCTV in general, having directed two episodes of The Flash previously. While Kevin made a cameo, his daughter Harley Quinn Smith had a significant role as the victim whose fate Supergirl took responsibility for throughout the episode. Harley has made appearances in several projects directed by her father over the years, including Clerks II, Jersey Girl, and Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back. Vijay Nadeer: First New MCU Character Of 2017 Is An Inhuman — Agents Of SHIELD Recap “Supergirl Lives” had plenty of things going on in the subplots as well. Still unaware that The Guardian is really James Olson, Supergirl and the new superhero in National City still don’t see eye-to-eye, and Kara is perplexed that James seems to side with “Team Guardian.” After a physical run-in with one of criminals that The Guardian was stopping, the black-eyed Winn decided he wasn’t cut out to fight crime. But after coming through in the clutch on another planet, Winn achieved a new level of confidence before the show’s end. At the same time, Supergirl’s adoptive sister Alex reached a new level of confidence (and happiness) with her girlfriend Maggie, and must wrestle with the fact that she’s ultimately been unhappy for a large part of her life. And the will-they-or-won’t-they question of potential romance between Kara Zor-El and Mon-El seems to be leaning more towards “they will,” as he confessed to Supergirl that he wants her to train him to be a superhero like her. Actress Dichen Lachman has had recurring roles on sci-fi shows such as Supergirl, Agents of SHIELD, Dollhouse and The 100. [Image by Kristian Dowling/Getty Images] And fans who have been into science fiction television for years almost certainly recognize Dichen Lachman, who returned to Supergirl as the villain Veronica Sinclair, also known as Roulette. Since her character was left alive without much of a physical showdown, it seems very likely that Lachman will return as Roulette in the future. The Australian actress also has or had recurring roles on shows like Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, Dollhouse, and The 100. Where to Watch Supergirl Supergirl airs weekly on The CW at 8/7c on Monday nights. The five most recent episodes of Supergirl can be streamed on The CW’s website, while the entire first season can be streamed via Netflix. All four parts of the “Heroes v Aliens” crossover can be streamed on The CW’s website. [Featured Image by Supergirl/The CW]