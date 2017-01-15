Donald Trump Pee Pee Tape And More: Alec Baldwin And SNL Skewer Trump News Conference On Steve Harvey, Obamacare and Golden Showers

It’s safe to say that last night’s Donald Trump pee pee tape skit on SNL featuring Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump might have been the funniest lampooning of the incoming president that SNL has done so far. Baldwin – always awesome as Trump – re-created this week’s pre-presidential news conference, while also pouring on plenty about the Trump “golden showers” scandal The Associated Press reported on this week. Baldwin and Trump. The Donald Trump pee pee thing hadn’t happened yet. [Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images] SNL – and Alec Baldwin’s impersonation of Donald Trump – has quickly become the bane of Trump’s existence. He’s constantly going on Twitter to denounce the show and Baldwin’s performance, sometimes claiming he doesn’t watch it – although logically he would have to if he’s going to send out 3 AM angry tweets about it. Press: “If you repeal ACA many will die.” Trump: “Honey, I’m about to be President. We’re all gonna die.” -Alec Baldwin as Trump on #SNL — Kalliope (@KAmorphous) January 15, 2017 On last night’s SNL, Trump/Baldwin gave a quick intro before starting the news conference. For Trump supporters who believe this is all just a dream – or everyone else who might think it’s a nightmare – Trump/Baldwin sought to assure them that it was all shockingly real: Yes, this is real life…This is really happening. On January 20, I, Donald J. Trump, will become the 45th president of the United States…And then, two months later Mike Pence will become the 46th. Trump/Baldwin then went immediately to questions from reporters, the first of whom asked about the “big Donald Trump pee pee party.” Trump/Baldwin responded, “No, no. I am not talking about the pee pee. It didn’t happen. It wasn’t as cool as it sounds.” He quickly tried to shift to the subject of unemployment, explaining: I am going to bring back a thick stream of jobs back to this country, the biggest, strongest, steadiest stream I’ve ever seen. This country will be literally showered with jobs, because I’m a major whiz at jobs. Trump/Baldwin continued in this metaphorical if yellowish stream of consciousness based on the Donald Trump pee pee tape with, “This will be a golden opportunity for me as president to make a big splash. Who’s with me? You’re in? Urine? Urine?” Alec Baldwin returns to ‘SNL’ to reprise Trump role; pokes fun at sons Donald Jr. and Eric, inauguration line-up https://t.co/JcWbeRO7Ws pic.twitter.com/tAgxW5OZfy — ABC News (@ABC) January 15, 2017 In response to another question about not having a plan for replacing Obamacare with anything else, Trump/Baldwin retorted: I actually do have a replacement plan, O.K.? I just read about it this week. It’s a terrific plan. Just great. It’s called the Affordable Care Act. The awesomeness of this joke lies in the fact that – as noted by Occupy Democrats – many Trump followers apparently voted for him on the assumption that when the hated Obamacare was eliminated, they themselves would still have the ACA – not realizing it was the same thing. Almost as funny as the Donald Trump pee pee tape scandal of the last week was Donald Trump’s seeming decision to bring in a new face to help Ben Carson run HUD. Even though it didn’t happen in the actual news conference, Trump/Baldwin worked it in any way: Ben Carson is great, he’s going to be the best brain surgeon to ever run the housing department. If he has any trouble, I’ve just appointed somebody yesterday to help, he’s an African-American icon who’s done so much for our country. “Oh, is it Congressman John Lewis? That man is a hero,” one of the journalists asks, to which Trump/Baldwin replies, “No, I’ve got somebody even better. Steve Harvey.” Wait, SNL spoofed Steve Harvey and Donald Trump last night? ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/NF3Xf0c2QT — Joshua L. (@theuppitynegro) January 15, 2017 At this point, Kenan Thompson from SNL comes up to the podium as Steve Harvey for a quick Family Feud question-and-answer session about the perils of appointing game show hosts as government officials. After one of the reporters badgers Trump/Baldwin into admitting that the Russians actually did hack the 2016 election process, there’s a follow-up question by a shirtless Beck Bennett as Vladimir Putin. Vladimir holds a labeled Donald Trump pee pee tape in the air and says “I am American journalist Wolf Blitzer. Are you sure Russia was behind hacking?…But are you really, really sure? Trump/Baldwin answered, “It was China. I mean Canada. It was Meryl Streep.” If nothing else over the next four years, we at least have the pleasure of looking forward to an endless stream of comedy gold – like the Donald Trump pee pee tape scandal – that Alec Baldwin and SNL can then lampoon. [Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]

