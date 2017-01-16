Eden Sassoon Thinks Khloe Kardashian Should Join 'RHOBH,' Fans Disagree

Eden Sassoon is the one of the new ladies who joined the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She is currently in a “friend” role, though that could change next season if she is well liked by the fans. Sassoon has only appeared briefly on the show, but definitely caused a stir during Game Night at Kyle Richards’ house. In a shocking turn of events, Eden sided with Lisa Rinna when there was a bit of a spat between her and Kim Richards. It stemmed from the bad blood two seasons ago when Rinna joined the show and Richards was on her self-destructive, downward spiral. Twitter has become a place where Eden Sassoon can connect with fans of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and voice her opinions. She has come under fire for her reported use of Kim Richards’ addiction issues as part of her story line. Sassoon revealed her sister, Catya, died of a drug overdose over a decade ago. Catya and Kim knew one another through mutually addicted friends according to various sources. This is still a very sensitive subject for the Sassoon family and Eden has said she was not using addiction and loss as a way to make her famous. She is sober herself, and proudly shared that at Game Night while getting in between Lisa Rinna and Kim Richards. #TBT with the ???? #Love … TONIGHT we show up and stand strong for a cause that @lisavanderpump lives her life fighting the fight. @vanderpumpdogs I will walk with you and do what I can to #makeadifference ???????? TOGETHER WE CAN ???????? #EdensLoveStory ???? life is about giving yourself where you are called to go ???????? #give #Love #dosomething #RHOBH ????????My #Sassoon reality. A photo posted by I Am AWAKE #edensLoveStory (@edensassoon) on Nov 3, 2016 at 7:56am PDT The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is a very exclusive group of ladies. Many of them have ties to the acting world and there are always rumors of who might be joining the cast next. Eden Sassoon spoke out about who she would like to see on the show and work alongside, though the suggestion did not resonate well with fans. According to All About the Tea, Eden Sassoon tweeted that she wants Khloe Kardashian to join the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. This is ironic because a few years ago, rumors were that her mom, Kris Jenner was set to join the cast. It didn’t happen but if anyone from the Kardashian or Jenner clan would join the show, it would definitely be the momager. Which Kardashian Should Join #RHOBH ?! https://t.co/bvQB9pHMqV umm @khloekardashian & mom is always with us ???????? #powerInNumbers #revengebody — Eden Sassoon (@sassEden) January 14, 2017 Fans were not thrilled with Eden Sassoon’s suggestion to add Khloe Kardashian. In fact, many of them responded to her tweet with criticism regarding her choice. Sassoon defended what she said and sang Kardashian’s praises over and over again. The two do not know one another but it is clear there is some serious adoration happening. Sassoon has spoken highly of Khloe before, praising her for her new show, Revenge Body. While it isn’t likely, adding a Kardashian to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills could be a game changer. There were some comments about Eden getting ahead of herself with the recommendations since she is still only carrying “friend” status. As the season goes on, rumors are circulating that Eden Sassoon stays on Lisa Rinna’s side through the Kim Richards drama. Lisa and Eden hit it off right away when they met at lunch with Erika Girardi. Fans are speculating that they will become a best friend duo for the show and Sassoon will be asked back next season. While the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills hasn’t been picked up for another season, it is likely going to happen. Bravo found a niche with these shows and RHOBH is one of the shows that keeps the ratings coming in. IT IS MOMENTS LIKE THIS THAT REMIND ME OF MY WHY ❤️ THANK YOU @agirlandherscissors ・・・ Getting to meet #edensassoon not just once but twice was an honor! She is changing the name of the hair industry with @beautygivesback_official. I’ve always loved giving back to the community but she gives us hairstylist a way to do so with our careers. ????✂️???? #EdensLoveStory ???? creates space for #change #intention #education #BGBArtTeam & Students for #thirstproject My #SASSOON STORY! #Swaziland2022 A photo posted by I Am AWAKE #edensLoveStory (@edensassoon) on Jun 2, 2016 at 11:34am PDT Following Eden Sassoon on Twitter has been revealing for fans. She shares a lot and often will reply to those who are responding to her. As a rookie on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she has definitely found her sweet spot with Lisa Rinna. Eden Sassoon calls it like she sees it, whether you like it or not. [Featured Image by David Buchan/Getty Images]

