'Empire' Season 3 Episode 10 Return Date, Spoilers: What Will Happen In 'Sound and Fury' [Promo Video]

Empire Season 3 midseason finale, “A Furnace for Your Foe,” completed Andre’s (Trai Byers) transformation into the cold, calculated and ruthless bad man of the series. The episode ended with his menacing words, “time to kill my father.” When Empire Season 3 returns with Episode 10 on March 22, fans may get to see a deadly face off between the father and the son that might get one of them interred for good. Andre has become the most dangerous man on the show as he has nothing to lose, and he has transformed into someone who may have become more “Machiavellian and powerful” than his father, according to executive producer Sanaa Hamri, who directed the winter finale. Life father, like son. #Empire pic.twitter.com/LLgflQZCIH — Empire (@EmpireFOX) December 18, 2016 She told TV Line that the upcoming episode of Empire Season 3 would see Andre weaving a web to cause his father’s downfall, adding that Lucious (Terrence Howard) should “really” worry. “Andre is going to be able to weave a web that could most probably or possibly take Lucious down. He’s going to do whatever it takes by any means necessary. Lucious is that way as well. And what I think people will enjoy is wondering if Andre is now even more Machiavellian and powerful than Lucious.” “A Furnace for Your Foe” also saw Andre finally saying goodbye to his dead wife, Rhonda (Kaitlin Doubleday), and this letting go is going to make him more determined and fixated on taking Lucious down. Hamri told the Hollywood Reporter (THR) that in the upcoming episodes of Empire Season 3, Andre would be seen more in competition with his father, adding that he would go to any extreme length to achieve his objective. Moreover, with Nessa (Sierra McClain) at his side, he is fixed on carrying through his demonic plan. “He’s coming back bigger and badder and stronger than ever.” Episode 10 of Empire Season 3 will not pick up right where it left in the winter finale. There will be a time jump. This, however, does not mean that Jamal (Jussie Smollett) — Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) and Lucious sent him to rehab for his painkiller addiction soon after his spectacular stage performance — will be out of rehab when the series returns. Hamri told Variety that viewers would see scenes of Jamal in rehab in the next episode. “… we’re going to go through the journey of an artist who is addicted to pain medication, and we’ll see if he’s able to overcome those demons and get through it. That is going to be very much part of Jamal’s story.” Jamal finally made it on stage! ???? #Empire pic.twitter.com/8YZsWK3F7o — Empire (@EmpireFOX) December 15, 2016 And speaking of Jamal’s complicated relationship with his father, Hamri said to THR that these two would be seen indulging in “big push-and-pull,” and also because of Lucious’ old school of parenting and Jamal’s progressive vibe, there would be a major clash between the two in the upcoming episodes. And with the rogue Andre getting involved, the clash is set to turn ugly and dangerous, according to Hamri. Elsewhere in the midseason finale, Lucious exposed Cookie’s new boyfriend’s, Angelo (Taye Diggs), past scandal. He told Cookie and the press that 17-year-old Angelo drove drunk into a lake, which led to the death of an innocent young woman. Angelo left her to die while saving himself. Lucious was not going to let Angelo get away with that secret! #Empire pic.twitter.com/fs9QLV0INL — Empire (@EmpireFOX) December 15, 2016 The episode ended without showing Cookie’s proper reaction to the revelation. Hamri told Variety that she would try to get all the facts before reacting and making her decision. “We’re going to have to see how she get the information from Angelo. Knowing Cookie, she wants to get all the facts and make her own decision. It’s really going to be about how strong the Lucious/Cookie bond is, and if that is going to create a fissure within her and Angelo.” One of the themes for the second half of Season 3 will be about Andre’s rise and the game he will play to wreak havoc on Empire. Hamri told Variety that the upcoming episodes would also explore Cookie and Lucious’ relationship and their depth of love for each other. Moreover, the new episodes will also deal with a sober Jamal who would try to get his groove back as an artist. “It’s going to be a larger struggle for power, and we’re going to see if the Lyon family will be able to stay together. But I feel like the whole Andre of it all is going to be really, really intense.” Watch Empire Season 3 March promo here. Empire Season 3 Episode 10, titled “Sound and Fury,” airs on March 22 on Fox. [Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx