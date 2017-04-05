Fans Speculate The Next Season Of 'From Not To Hot' Will Focus On Honey Boo Boo's Weight Loss Journey

Now that Mama June Shannon has revealed her 300 pound weight loss, fans are wondering if her daughters Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ and Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ will follow in her footsteps. People magazine posted an article to Facebook on Wednesday that states Mama June doesn’t want her children to end up as overweight as she did. In the article, People quote June as she discusses her daughters’ health and weight. “I don’t want them to go through what I went through in school or with surgery. I’ve seen them lose and gain weight, but I don’t want them to end up like I did at 460 lbs. Who would want that?” Mama June is BACK and hotter than ever! Tune in tonight to see what she told me about her shocking 300-pound weight loss and how tough of a road it was to get here. #MamaJune #HoneyBooBoo #FromNottoHot @wetv A post shared by Jennifer Peros (@jenperos) on Apr 5, 2017 at 10:40am PDT Fans shared their opinions on the subject in the Facebook comments as they speculate the second season of From Not to Hot will focus on Honey Boo Boo and Pumpkin losing weight. “I suspect the next season would be focused on slimming the girls up and getting them all on the same team. I highly doubt this is where it ends.” And it seems viewers don’t believe Mama June is setting a good example for Alana and Lauryn by opting to have numerous weight loss surgeries. “All they are going to learn is that they can pay for surgery to be thinner too, not actual healthy living habits.” how’s that for motivation #mamajune A post shared by Sasha Belle (@sashabelley) on Apr 5, 2017 at 10:41am PDT Other fans blame Shannon for her children’s eating habits and weight gain as they left comments on People‘s post. “Hello, Maybe June should have taught her daughter how to live a healthy lifestyle instead of eating junk food and binging on Noodles with ketchup and butter.. Children learn from their parents!” However, not all fans are optimistic about Honey Boo Boo losing weight as the 11-year-old has continued to gain during throughout her time on tv. “Hell will freeze over before that kid starts eating healthy and keeping the habit.” The commenter brought up Mama June’s past struggles with diet and exercise as their reasoning behind the belief Alana won’t lose weight and her mother will not be able to stay slim. “A couple years ago she was on The Dr.s and they put her on a diet and exercise plan. When they did a follow up months later, nothing changed. It’s only a matter of time before her mother goes back to her old habits and gains her weight back.” People magazine said Shannon is worried about her children’s health, but doesn’t plan on being too strict when it comes to their diets. “I do worry about their health, but I’m not going to say, ‘You got to eat salads all the time.’” Mama June poses with Pumpkin, Honey Boo Boo, and Sugar Bear in 2015. [Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images] And fans continued to voice their concerns as they commented on the article. Many people have been questioning Mama June’s desire to lose weight as she allows her two youngest daughters to continue to eat junk food. It seems hearing Shannon plans on helping Honey Boo Boo and Pumpkin get their health on track is a relief to some viewers. “Great!! I’ve been wondering why she did all of this for herself but hasn’t helped her children!” But it may be too little too late, according to some People magazine readers as they recall all the times Mama June allowed her kids to eat fattening foods. “Where was that concerned when she was in feeding them mayonnaise and ketchup spaghetti with 3 pounds of butter!?!” Others continued to claim Shannon isn’t setting a good example by relying on surgeries—and not healthy lifestyle changes —to shed the pounds. “That she taught them!! She needs to be the example more than ever if they are going to be on a better path for their health.” Do you think a season two of From Not to Hot will focus on Alana and Lauryn’s weight loss? [Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images]