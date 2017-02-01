First Look At ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 3 Ahead Of Release Date

Better Call Saul has released a couple of teasers and an extended first look of Season 3 ahead of the release date. Giancarlo Esposito is returning as Gus Fring and Aaron Paul recently teased the return of Jesse Pinkman; therefore, this may be the most exciting season with a lot of potential Breaking Bad crossovers. Season 3 of Better Call Saul has a release date of April 10, 2017 and will premiere on AMC. In the first look of Better Call Saul, it seems like Jimmy and Kim are not aware that Chuck has recorded him confessing to doctoring the Mesa Verde documents, which could potentially have him lose his license to practice law. “Crisis averted, I guess,” says Jimmy. “He’s back to being the same old Chuck.” This suggests that Chuck will be a major problem for Jimmy in Season 3 and potentially a major catalyst in the transformation to Saul. Jimmy and Kim’s partnership also seem strained as the extended clip shows that Kim is taking up more work and seems stressed out. Perhaps Chuck’s recording will be the end of their relationship and it will also be interesting to find out why Kim is taking on more clients than Jimmy. Lights. Camera. #BetterCallSaul! ???? via @TomSchnauz. pic.twitter.com/GhyviTj6YS — Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) January 23, 2017 Bob Odenkirk, who plays Jimmy, has spoken about his desire to work more closely with Mike this season and in an interview, Odenkirk spoke about his character’s innocence being torn away in Season 3. However, it is not clear whether one big moment causes his transformation to Saul or many incidents, which gradually peel away his moral compass. Who will show up next in #BetterCallSaul? ???? via @MandoMichael. pic.twitter.com/5j6lUjWYCs — Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) January 20, 2017 Better Call Saul Season 3 will feature 10 episodes and Odenkirk teased another familiar face making a return to the series. Many fans suspect it is Dean Norris who played Hank Schrader in Breaking Bad. However, some fans point to the wedding band that is similar to the one Aaron Paul has been spotted wearing. Schrader’s return will make logical sense since he was involved in busting meth dealers long before Walter White got involved in the business. Aaron Paul also suggested that he will appear in Season 3 of Better Call Saul and all these dodgy characters coming to the series suggest that Jimmy McGill will make the transformation to Saul in this season. In Q&A with AMC, Giancarlo Esposito describes what it is like to play drug lord Gus Fring in Better Call Saul and how his character will be different than the Gus we know. “He’s a different guy. He’s a little fresher, a little less jaded. The time period alone takes us to a time where his look may be little bit different. I wanted him to be little more hopeful, a little more energetic, maybe not as definitive in some of his actions because he’s a Gus that we’ve never met before. That’s really what I’ve been focusing on trying to mine. Of course, the moments that are written that Gus is the heavy; Gus has the calm that is just unshakable and remarkably still, but there’s also the Gus that is more eager and just fresher to the scene of this world than he was in Breaking Bad. He is still terrifying, there is no doubt about it. … But I think he has an element of being quietly and smoothly manipulating. Those characteristics are being developed, and I’m doing everything backwards because of what we’ve already seen in Breaking Bad.“ Better Call Saul returns with Season 3 on April 10th 2017 on AMC. The air date in the UK and Australia has not been announced. Are you looking forward to the upcoming season? Leave your thoughts in the comment section below. [Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]