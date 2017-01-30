'Flip Or Flop' Canceled? Christina El Moussa Reportedly Wants Off The Show And Away From Tarek

Will Flip Or Flop be canceled? Just weeks after Tarek and Christina El Moussa announced their decision to divorce, fans all over the country are wondering what will become of the former couple’s HGTV show. Although the two previously released a joint statement that claimed that they would continue their business relationship, a new report suggests that Christina wants to be as far away from Tarek as she can be. Said report, by Life & Style Magazine, quotes an “HGTV insider” as saying that Christina wants off of Flip or Flop. Apparently, things are changing in the post-marriage dynamic, and Christina El Moussa is ready to move on in every possible way. Christina and Tarek El Moussa [Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Lakewood Center] “Christina has been trying to pitch her own show for months. She truly wants to have her own career and wants to be separated from Tarek in every way,” the source said. Rumors that Flip Or Flop will be canceled have been circulating for weeks now. Although supposed HGTV execs have confirmed that Christina and Tarek El Moussa are under contract and are obligated to continue working together, sources say that both parties are ready to say goodbye personally and professionally. “Christina feels like she was put through hell with Tarek. After trying to keep their marriage together for years, she just couldn’t put up with him anymore,” an unnamed source previously told Life & Style Magazine. To make matters even more interesting, Christina El Moussa has been dating Flip Or Flop contractor Gary Anderson for a few months now. Some reports even claim that she has been living with him post-split. “Christina grew close to Gary. Tarek was suspicious that she was getting involved with someone but had no concrete evidence. [However, in May of 2016], Tarek saw Christina’s phone and [believed] there was some inappropriate texting going on between Christina and Gary,” a source told InTouch Weekly. Related Stories: Tarek El Moussa Seeking Spousal Support In Divorce Did Tarek El Moussa Just Diss Ex Christina And Her New Boyfriend, Gary Anderson? Is Christina El Moussa Living With ‘Flip Or Flop’ Contractor Beau, Gary Anderson? ‘Flip Or Flop’ Tarek El Moussa Speaks Out About ‘Fake News’ Interestingly enough, both Tarek and Christina El Moussa have denied any and all cheating allegations and have both insisted that their marriage fell apart for reasons that don’t include any sort of affair by either party. Regardless, you can imagine how awkward it might be for Christina to work on Flip Or Flop with her ex-husband now that she’s dating someone that they both know fairly well. Tarek and Christina El Moussa [Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Lakewood Center] Seeing Flip Or Flop get canceled isn’t what many fans want, but it’s almost inevitable at this point. Now that Tarek and Christina El Moussa are no longer together, it seems like any business relationship will be forced interaction. It takes two incredibly strong people to put on different hats and take their personal lives completely out of a work situation — and it’s not an easy task. As of now, it is hard to say what will happen to Flip Or Flop. The network hasn’t given fans too much to go off of, and Tarek and Christina El Moussa have just maintained their plans to move forward professionally. Will it work? Only time will tell. Are you a fan of Flip Or Flop? Do you think that HGTV will decide to cancel the show based on what has happened in the personal lives of Tarek and Christina? [Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images]