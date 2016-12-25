Fuller House Cast Announce The Show Has Been Renewed For Third Season Via Instagram Christmas 'Gift' Video

Fuller House will be returning for a third season — and soon — according to a video posted to the popular Netflix TV show’s Instagram account. “This gift’s for you,” the show’s Instagram post says, with a Christmas present emoji. “Fuller House Season 3, coming 2017.” You can watch the video below. Fuller House is a belated spin-off sequel to the beloved 1980s TV hit Full House, with Jodie Sweetin, Candace Cameron Bure and Andrea Barber returning to reprise their Full House roles as adult versions of D.J. Tanner, Stephanie Tanner and Kimmy Gibbler. John Stamos, Bob Sagat, Dave Coulier and Lori Loughlin have all returned to play their previous Full House roles in various episodes as well, though the show focuses on Sweetin’s, Cameron Bure’s and Barber’s characters. Michael Campion, Elias Harger, Soni Nicole Bringas and Dashiell and Fox Messitn “play the new crop of Tanner and Gibbler kids,” Chris Harnick notes in an article for E! News on the announcement of the new season. “The news was announced on social media Christmas Eve, via a video starring the current cast members, who pass along a large gift until one of them, Jodie Sweetin, rotates it to reveal the words, ‘Fuller House season 3 coming soon,’” Harnick writes. This gift’s for you. ????Fuller House Season 3, coming 2017. A video posted by Fuller House (@fullerhouse) on Dec 24, 2016 at 4:05pm PST Several cast members took to social media to celebrate the news. “We’re picked up for Season 3!!!! Thanks @netflix for the best Christmas present of them all! @fullerhouse Season 3, coming 2017. ❤️???? #fullerhouse #season3,” Sweetin wrote in an Instagram post that included the announcement video. “Oh Mylanta! Christmas came early! @fullerhouse Season THREE, coming 2017!! #FullerHouse @netflix#MerryChristmas,” Cameron Bure exclaimed in her Instagram post. Juan Pablo Di Pace opted for Twitter to share his excitement about Fuller House being renewed for another season. On the first day of Christmas my true love gave to me… SEASON 3 of @fullerhouse!!! Coming 2017 pic.twitter.com/qbjpkpnH8i — Juan Pablo Di Pace (@juanpablodipace) December 25, 2016 The Inquisitr recently reported on Netflix’s plan to focus on original programming even more in the coming years. According to Netflix’s chief content officer, Ted Sarandos, the online streaming and video-by-mail company plans to double the amount of original content it produces in 2017. That means renewing a lot of the shows Netflix is currently producing, as well as adding several new ones. Netflix ultimately plans for half of its library at any given time to consist of original content produced by Netflix. “The 50-50 target was revealed by Netflix CFO David Wells at the Goldman Sachs’ Communacopia conference on Tuesday (via Variety), and Wells added that they’d like to hit that mix sometime over the course of the next few years,” TechCrunch reports. “As for its progress so far, Wells said Netflix is already about ‘one-third to halfway’ to that ratio, having launched 2015 hours of original programming in 2015, and with the intend of achieving a further 600 hours by the end of 2016.” #FullerHouse has been renewed for Season 3! https://t.co/LrrQoOQvIF pic.twitter.com/U4vtLUOoyx — Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) December 25, 2016 With shows like Fuller House, Stranger Things, Jessica Jones and Luke Cage performing better than expected, Netflix appears to be on the right track with its original content. However, it plans for much of its new original programming to consist of unscripted series like Ultimate Beastmaster, a physical competition reality show produced by Sylvester Stallone and Dave Broome. Unscripted series are relatively inexpensive to produce but “travel well” to international markets. For instance, Ultimate Beastmaster is already slated for production spin offs in six different countries. While Netflix’s roster of hit shows is sure it expand with the new additions, fans have made it obvious there is still plenty of room for the new season of Fuller House. The one potential piece of bad news: There’s still no word on Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen potentially making an appearance on Fuller House in Season 3 to revisit there roles from the original Full House. [Featured image by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images]

