‘Game Of Thrones’ Cast Now ‘Somber On Set’ As Show Approaches Finale

Game of Thrones will soon end and John Bradley, who plays Samwell Tarley, admits he has no idea if the series will conclude on a happy note. He confirmed to Digital Spy that the HBO series only have seven episodes for its seventh season. “It’s interesting thinking about the end of Game of Thrones. Because we don’t know how it ends — we don’t know who wins or who loses — we’ve got no idea what kind of story we’re telling. We don’t know if it’s an indictment of how bad people can triumph if good men do nothing, or a redemptive story about good triumphing over evil. We just don’t know, so that mystery has fed in to everything we’ve done so far.” [Image by HBO] Despite the shortened episodes, he assured that Game of Thrones will still shock viewers. As the penultimate season of Game of Thrones is approaching, cast members are already feeling the reality of the show’s impending finale. Sophie Turner reveals to Vulture that everyone on the show is now “somber.” “It’s definitely emotional. We can really feel everything slowly coming to an end. We’d have these discussions like, ‘What are we going to do on the last day on set? What are you going to get the producers?’ It’s all becoming quite real now that we’re coming to a close. It’s quite somber on set, but everyone’s just trying to enjoy it as much as possible. Trying to get the most out of it. Trying not to take anything for granted.” She said that cast members who would survive Season 8 plan to have matching tattoos. It will be interesting to see a different side of Sansa in the upcoming season because she is no longer the timid girl viewers have first seen at Winterfell. Sophie teased that her character will be “more power hungry” because she felt that she did not get any recognition for saving Jon and his army at the Battle of the Bastards. “She was stripped of the respect that she really feels she deserves. She was trying to give her input to Jon and trying to be a collaborative leader, but it’s difficult when it’s a patriarchy and when there’s sexism,” Sophie told the website. [Image by HBO] In her attempt to make Jon listen to her, Sophie hinted that Sansa might reconsider teaming up with Littlefinger which is not a good idea. Littlefinger might use Sansa’s resentment and persuade her to betray her brother. Fans are hoping that in the upcoming season, Jon and Sansa will reunite with Arya and Bran. While waiting for the premiere of Game of Thrones Season 7, fans can watch all six seasons of the fantasy show because HBO will air a season each day starting December 26 until the end of the month. The program’s Seasons 5 and 6 took home 12 Emmys each including the coveted Outstanding Drama. Game of Thrones also won five consecutive Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series. It is vying for the same award this January. Knowing that the television adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s novels will be missed by many, network CEO Richard Plepler recently said that an extension of the series is in the “very embryonic stages.” He said via The Independent that their current focus is finishing the series but the idea of a spinoff “certainly has not escaped the producers.” Game of Thrones Season 7 will wrap up its production in February 2017. Unlike its typical spring release, the new season will be a bit delayed since the producers wanted to have the dreariest-looking settings for the new scenes where winter is a key element. [Featured Image by HBO]

