'Game of Thrones' Prequel A Possibility According to HBO Executive

With the final season of Game of Thrones coming up very soon, the talk of a Game of Thrones spinoff series has been growing louder. While sequels and spinoffs have floated around for years now to the popular HBO show, nothing has materialized yet. However, that might be changing very soon. HBO programming president Casey Bloys spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the possibility of a new series and said that there is a chance something could happen soon. However, his most interesting statement was that it won’t be a spinoff or sequel, but might actually be a Game of Thrones prequel series. “A prequel feels like it has less pressure on it. [Author George R.R. Martin’s history of Westeros] gives you areas in which to say to a writer, ‘If you were going to do this, then go flesh it out,’ and we’ll see what comes back. But I don’t feel any pressure that we have to have something.” Of course, that last statement is where fans might find some pessimism for a Game of Thrones prequel series. HBO feels no pressure to continue telling the stories from Game of Thrones and there is a good reason that they feel that way. [Image by HBO] When The Sopranos ended, there was fan-talk of something new from that same world and it never happened. Many thought that HBO would need to keep plugging away on their most successful TV series to keep fans interested but they soon realized that it was better to move on to the next big thing. Boardwalk Empire, Oz, Sex and the City, Mr. Show, Eastbound & Down, Girls, Flight of the Conchords, The Larry Sanders Show, Deadwood, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Six Feet Under, The Sopranos, True Detective, The Wire, and Game of Thrones proves that HBO has been the king of original television series for a long time. [Image by HBO] With so many great original series under their belts, it seems like milking a series for more and more is not what HBO built their reputation on. While a Game of Thrones prequel series would be a fan favorite, there is also a chance that it could end up like AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead, which is not a horrible series but is nowhere near as interesting as the original. Of course, HBO could make a Game of Thrones prequel series highly original by delving into the war between Robert and Targaryens, which could bring in a new cast and tell new and fresh stories. However, even if they pulled that off, it would still be milking a great series after the payoff of the original is still fresh. RELATED REPORTS BY THE INQUISITR ‘Walking Dead’ Creator Disappointed in ‘Game of Thrones’ Creator ‘Game of Thrones’ Only Has 13 to 15 Episodes Remaining Before the End ‘Game of Thrones’ Possibly Spoils Future of 5 Major Stars ‘Game of Thrones’ Iwan Rheon Talks Ramsay Bolton’s Death ‘The Walking Dead’ News: Robert Kirkman Says TV Show Won’t Influence Comic’s Ending While Bloys said that there is no pressure to create a Game of Thrones prequel series, he did say that they are still considering it and will have discussions about the merits of such an endeavor, as well as the reasons not to undertake the production. “It’s such a big property we would be foolish not to explore it, but it’s a pretty high bar. We’ll take some shots at it. I’m not going to do it just to do it. It has to feel very special. I would rather have no sequel and leave it as-is then have something we rushed out.” HBO reported that Game of Thrones Season 7 will debut on June 25, 2017, on HBO. [Featured Image by HBO]

