'Game Of Thrones' Season 7: Maisie Williams Touts 'Exciting' New Season

Warning: This article may contain Game of Thrones Season 7 spoilers. Game of Thrones Season 7 won’t return to HBO until this summer, but fans have been given plenty of hints and spoilers to tide them over as production for the upcoming series has been taking place all in Northern Ireland, Spain and, as we’ll mention below, Iceland. First, let’s get to the Season 7 comments Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) made while promoting her new Netflix series, iBoy, on The Radio 1 Breakfast Show with Nick Grimshaw. Of course, the actress couldn’t directly comment on the plot points of the upcoming season, but she did indirectly drop some spoilers — such as whether or not Arya survives Game of Thrones Season 7. During the conversation with the host, Maisie mentioned that she hadn’t yet received Season 8 scripts, but indicated that she would. So Arya apparently makes it through Season 7. That tidbit shouldn’t come as a huge shock to Game of Thrones viewers, but anytime there’s potential confirmation a favorite character makes it, it’s good news. Williams also said that writers don’t share much about planned character arcs with Game of Thrones actors, meaning that the show’s cast members speculate on the plot twists and character deaths just like viewers. “We go out for drinks and stuff and we just end up talking about the show and then, because we’re a season ahead we have to really watch what we’re saying because you don’t know who’s listening to your conversation,” she said. Finally, she spoke very highly of the new season. “It’s so exciting. Particularly the end of this series … it’s just a great finale.” In other Game of Thrones Season 7 news, it seems one of Arya’s (deserving) targets of revenge may be making an appearance in the upcoming season. According to fan site Watchers On The Wall, the official résumé for David Bradley, who played the evil Walder Frey, indicates the actor will have a role in Season 7. [Image via HBO] In Season 6, Arya finally got revenge on Frey for his part in the Red Wedding by serving up pies made of his sons and then slitting his throat. So how is Frey going to make a comeback? Likely, through Arya’s Faceless trick, meaning Frey’s face will be showing up in Game of Thrones Season 7, but not necessarily his character. Finally, WOTW also reports that Game of Thrones Season 7 cast and crew have been filming in Iceland the last couple of weeks, first filming around the country’s gorgeous glaciers, and more recently setting up cameras on Black Sand Beach near the town of Vik. A Game of Thrones fan met Liam Cunningham (Davos Seaworth) and Joe Dempsie (Gendry) near Reykjavik. #gameofthrones #amazing #bestday #gendrybaratheon #joedempsie #actor #me #fan #onewishcometrue #love #happiestgirl #waitingfornextseason A photo posted by Agnieszka Niecikowska (@666fallen_devil) on Jan 20, 2017 at 10:22am PST The sighting of Dempsie further confirms that long-lost fan favorite Gendry is finally returning to Game of Thrones after rowing off into oblivion all the way back in Season 3, as Inquisitr previously reported. In August, Dempsie told Digital Spy that he’d love to return for either Game of Thrones Season 7 or Season 7. “It’s a bit of a loose end, and they don’t make a habit of leaving them untied — and actually as the series has progressed, the more ‘forgotten’ characters that have returned, the more Gendry sticks out like a sore thumb,” he said. He also joked that he hoped his return to put an end to the endless Gendry rowing memes that have been floating around since his character set sail. Somewhere on the great grass sea, Gendry’s still rowing. #ThingsToLaughAtToday pic.twitter.com/bh2oab3KCE — Sam Homewood (@SamHomewood) July 15, 2016 “There’s a lot of unanswered questions about Gendry and the longer it goes on, the more obvious his absence becomes,” he explained. “I mean, God, the amount of flippin’ memes I get sent on Twitter…whether they’ll bow to that pressure or not, I don’t know. But fingers crossed, because it’d be lovely to go back.” What do you think of the latest Game of Thrones Season 7 spoilers? Do you think Arya will survive both Season 7 and Season 8? Game of Thrones Season 7 returns to HBO later this year. [Featured Image courtesy of HBO]