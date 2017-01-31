'Game Of Thrones' Spoilers: Conor McGregor Confirms He's Not In Season 7, But Kit Harington Gives Spoilers?

As we get closer to the summertime, we get more information about the upcoming penultimate season of Game of Thrones. And the latest round of Game of Thrones spoilers have both good, and bad, news for fans of the show. Sophie is a savage! ???????? pic.twitter.com/ZOZvReY3tp — Game of Thrones Meme (@Thrones_Memes) January 29, 2017 Warning: this article contains spoilers. Please do not read this article if you do not wish to read Game of Thrones spoilers. The biggest Game of Thrones spoilers reveal, of course, comes courtesy of fighter Conor McGregor. The fighting pride of Ireland was rumored to be getting a role on the upcoming season of the hit HBO show. However, according to TV Guide, the fighter just confirmed that he does not, in fact, have a role on the show. Of course, McGregor had his own unique way of putting the news. “I’m banged up, my shin’s in a heap, I’ve been kicking his knee straight for 25 minutes, me leg’s in bits, and [White]’s trying to offer me a Game of Thrones role. And I’m looking at him saying, ‘Listen, come at me with the s— I want to hear. I’m not trying to be in show business, I’m trying to be in the fight business. Come at me with a real number to fight again. So that was the only time I ever heard the word Game of Thrones. And it went everywhere like months later! So I don’t know where that came from. But I’ve never been in contact with nobody from Game of Thrones and now I’m starring in Game of f—ing Thrones!” Game of Thrones’ season 7 release date might have just leaked https://t.co/rUvcar7Jht @DigitalReview_ pic.twitter.com/zdCMejznvF — Salih SARIKAYA (@SalihSarikaya) January 26, 2017 While Conor McGregor won’t be doing anything in Game of Thrones, Kit Harington — a/k/a Jon Snow — certainly will be. The actor recently sat down with Time Magazine to give some more Game of Thrones spoilers, and he revealed that there’s a game he plays that, surprisingly, will give a lot of insight to the fans about what’s coming next on the show. “I play Risk. It’s about conquering countries. It’s basically Game of Thrones on a board game. It’s Method.” The actor went on to reveal that he and the other actors would play the game extensively when they were squirreled away in a remote location in Iceland for filming. If nothing else, he said, this would help them all pass the time. #starks Hot Sell! Game of Thrones Jon Snow Short Black Curly Wig Synthetic Co… https://t.co/foYNWzYRMC pic.twitter.com/wX4kGrBsIP — Winterfell Shop (@winterfellshop) January 21, 2017 Finally, according to UPI‘s latest round of Game of Thrones spoilers, there’s one actress that wants to do justice to her role in the coming season: Maisie Williams. The actress, who has played Arya Stark since the beginning of the show, said that she would like to conclude her time on the show with something that people will be pleased with. “”I’m just trying to do the last few scenes that I have justice. I’m just trying to shape Arya the way that I have been so far, and give her a nice arc to end with, and hope the people are happy with it.” Williams went on to say that while it will feel “weird” not to have her character of Arya to fall back on, she hoped that, when the show finally reached its conclusion, that she could make “bold” decisions as an actress. UK #Video No.7 Game of Thrones – Season 6 [2016] / #PeterDinklage https://t.co/3lw7OlQY1j pic.twitter.com/xYm0Z5LNhR — Amazon UK Charts (@amahonnUK) January 21, 2017 What do you think of this latest round of Game of Thrones spoilers? Leave your thoughts about the latest Game of Thrones spoilers in the comments below. [Featured Image by HBO]