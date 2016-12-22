'Game Of Thrones' Star Sophie Turner On Sansa Stark's Dark Future

When season 6 of Game of Thrones ended, it was with a very different Sansa Stark. Though the character is still played by Sophie Turner, Sansa isn’t the victim anymore, but an evolved warrior with her first kill under her belt. As Turner opens up about that scene and that rather ruthless kill, the Game of Thrones actress gives fans a glimpse at a darker future for her character. Sophie hints that Sansa Stark may no longer be content to let the choices of the men in her life rule her fate. Game Of Thrones Star Sophie Turner Says Sansa Won’t Remain Soft And Quiet ‘Game of Thrones’ may send Sansa Stark down a dark path. Image by HBO. The end of season 6 of Game of Thrones featured one of the show’s most ambitious battles, but, as Time shares, the Starks may not have won the day, if Sansa Stark hadn’t arrived at the last minute with reinforcements. Bringing in the Knights of the Vale turned the tide and enabled Jon Snow (Kit Harington) to lead the way to victory, but, in the end, Sansa’s contribution received no recognition. When it was all said and done Snow was named King of the North, but Sophie Turner’s character didn’t even get a nod, let alone some of the spoils of war. Turner now reveals that Jon’s move did not sit well with the new, darker Sansa Stark. “She feels like it’s deserved because she did so much for Jon and the North, so when she saves the day and doesn’t get any recognition for it, it was like she had that first taste of power and then was immediately stripped of it,” Sophie says of her Game of Thrones character. “She was stripped of the respect that she really feels she deserves.” Ultimately, Turner suggests Sansa will look back on some things and realize that those she might not have previously trusted may now make worthy allies. The eldest Stark daughter has had a taste of ambition and power. In true Game of Thrones fashion, she wants more of it and she’s now looking to Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen). “So she was looking to Littlefinger like, oh, you’re right,” says the Game of Thrones actress. “Maybe that pretty picture you painted of me on the throne and you by my side isn’t such a bad one.” Sophie Turner Says Sansa Takes A Dark Turn With Her First Taste Of Blood Sophie Turner suggests Sansa Stark will be darker and power hungry, when ‘Game of Thrones’ returns. Image by HBO. When Sansa Stark got her revenge on Ramsay (Iwan Rheon) in the Game of Thrones season 6 finale, there was a moment when Sophie’s character walks away and fans are waiting for her to smile. While that smirk might not have been as broad as Game of Thrones fans expected, Ms. Turner tells Vulture that the expression was a significant sign of the change in Sansa. Sophie suggests the smile might not have just been on Sansa’s face, because she finally avenged herself. The Game of Thrones actress hints that there might have been something darker at work in the heart of the eldest Stark daughter. “You wonder if it’s just a smile because it’s her first kill, because this man is out of her life, or whether she’s going to get a taste for it. Whether she enjoyed it,” suggests the Game of Thrones star. “Whether it’s a power trip. But she definitely is a lot more powerful, and it’ll be very interesting to see how she handles that coming up this season.” Sophie further teases the possibility that her Game of Thrones took a dark turn with that scene and in how she plans to deal with her brother. She says Sansa has finally learned how to play the game and she’s discovered a ruthless hunger for power, so she’s not likely to stand by and let Jon Snow hold all the cards. “This is so much more Dark Sansa. When she changed her outfit, that was just the first hint that she was ready to start playing the game,” says Turner, referring to the Game of Thrones scene in which Sansa Stark changes into a black outfit. “That was a mild version of Dark Sansa, and now it’s really starting to feel like there is a dark side to her.” The season 7 premiere of Game of Thrones is set to air on Sunday, June 25 on HBO. [Featured Image by HBO]

