‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Carly And Sonny Are Headed For Another Divorce? Luke Spencer Returns?

General Hospital spoilers for the week of April 10 to 14 tease a painful confession, a shocking discovery, and a bold decision on top of the usual serving of romance, passion, and heartache. Last week, Nelle (Chloe Lanier) finally learned the whole truth about her past. How it changes her and what she does as a result will impact a lot of people. Here are the General Hospital spoilers for the coming week. Monday, April 10 Spoilers for the first General Hospital episode of the week tease that Franco (Roger Howarth) will receive a warning while Sonny (Maurice Benard) is left reeling after receiving an unexpected confession. After months of lying to Sonny, Nelle finally fesses up and tells him that the reason he can’t remember having sex with her is that she had drugged him and then pretended that they had slept together. Unfortunately for Nelle, Sonny’s relationship with Carly (Laura Wright) has been badly affected by this little lie and she’s not getting any sympathy or forgiveness from him. MONDAY ON #GH… “If you’re looking for absolution, you’ve come to the wrong place!” pic.twitter.com/UpntyNfLgy — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 8, 2017 As for Carly, the mobster’s wife is moving on with her life — and it looks like she’s ready to move her romance with Jax (Ingo Rademacher) into the bedroom. Weirdly, though she was unable to forgive Sonny for supposedly having a one-night stand with Nelle, she quickly forgave Jax for purchasing the black market kidney. Jax is uncertain about their fling, but Carly assures him that it’s what she wants. Spoilers for Monday’s General Hospital episode tease that the two will be taking their intimacy to a whole new level. This happens just as Nelle confesses to Sonny and he immediately runs to Carly to share the news. The mob boss will be in for a surprise when he finds Carly and Jax together. … but not to be outdone… #GH #Jarly pic.twitter.com/KK42FC1I5K — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 8, 2017 Will he find the two in the bedroom? And if he does, will they be divorcing (again) soon? Now that Sonny knows he didn’t sleep with Nelle, will he be able to forgive Carly for her affair? And when Carly finds out about Nelle’s deception, will she hate herself for getting together with Jax? Some spoilers point to the couple going their separate ways, possibly hooking up with other people as they process their separation, before again reuniting and getting married for the nth time sometime next year. Meanwhile, General Hospital spoilers also indicate that on Monday, Liz (Rebecca Herbst) will stand up for Franco (Roger Howarth) in an argument with Jason (Billy Miller) about Jake (Hudson West). WATCH: Franco & Elizabeth share the most intimate of moments in his art studio. ❤️ #GH #Friz pic.twitter.com/Usfhsl3Mip — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 7, 2017 Tuesday, April 11 On Tuesday, Finn (Michael Easton) gets desperate after Hayden (Rebecca Budig) resolves to move on. Griffin (Matt Cohen) quickly offers him some much-needed support. Wednesday, April 12 Spoilers for the General Hospital episode on Wednesday indicate that Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) will be glad when Nina (Michelle Stafford) reappears in Wyndermere. He tries to reassure her that she’s the only one for him. Meanwhile, spoilers from SoapHub reveal that Anna (Finola Hughes) — or maybe Alex — will get the upper hand. Thursday, April 13 On Thursday, Brad (Parry Shen) betrays Finn while Andre (Anthony Montgomery) admits to heartbreak. Meanwhile, Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) worries about her son, Dante (Dominic Zamprogna). Friday, April 14 General Hospital spoilers indicate that the final episode for the coming week will have Jax trying to make amends as Sonny’s sadness slowly transforms into anger. He’s still reeling over Nelle’s confession and is preoccupied with the state of his relationship with Carly. But Dante opts to pursue the investigation into the pills found in the evidence room, which infuriates him. If there’s an award for cutest family on the run, it would, hands down, go to the Spencers circa 1993. #GH #GeneralHospital A post shared by General Hospital (@generalhospitalabc) on Apr 6, 2017 at 10:39am PDT Down the road, General Hospital fans may be in for a treat: the long-awaited return of a fan-favorite character. Various reports suggest that Anthony Geary, who played Luke Spencer in the ABC soap, is reprising his role later this month. Celebrity Dirty Laundry suggests that Tracy (Jane Elliot) and Laura (Genie Francis) will return to Port Charles from their adventure in Turkey with their shared ex-husband in tow. Luke may be revealed to be the unknown buyer of the painting of the woman that closely resembles a younger Tracy. General Hospital spoilers suggest that he and Tracy may have to bribe the Turkish monks to part with the painting. After they return to Port Charles, spoilers suggest that the two could tie the knot for the third time. Jane Elliot makes using art-mongers in a sentence look like a piece of cake. Spoiler alert: it isn’t. #LineoftheWeek #GH pic.twitter.com/6j2LN38cIM — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 7, 2017 General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC. [Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]