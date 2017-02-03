'General Hospital' Spoilers: Franco And Liz Heat Up, Friz Fans Go Crazy

It has been a long time coming for one favorite General Hospital couple as Franco Baldwin and Elizabeth Webber are about to take their relationship into deeper waters. It has been all about getting to know each other and working out their past issues these last few months and it looks like it will be well worth the wait. This has Friz fans more than excited to have these two getting closer than ever after almost losing each other. On Thursday’s episode of General Hospital, Franco agreed to go home with Liz so she could nurse him back to health after he almost died trying to save her from Tom Baker’s killer. She is grateful, but more than that, she is totally in love with this guy. This unexpected pairing has many fans swooning and cheering for them, and when the ABC soap posted a preview clip on Twitter earlier in the week, they couldn’t be more excited about it. This week #GH is turning up the heat and cranking up the crazy! pic.twitter.com/L08TssP84A — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 1, 2017 Friz fans are very passionate about this couple that they have been rooting for since the show began testing the waters to see what kind of chemistry they would bring to daytime TV. Apparently, actors Roger Howarth and Rebecca Herbst brought the chemistry, and then some. Of course, not all General Hospital viewers share the same excitement about this couple. Soap fans always seem to have a different view of various story lines and this one brings some controversy as well. Franco has done some very bad things in his past, which he has spent the last few months having to deal with before he could have a real relationship with Elizabeth. Some viewers have been outraged that she would accept and forgive the things that he has done, let alone have romantic feelings for him. However, the writers chose to move forward with this couple and their relationship is now heating up. In fact, Friday has been deemed Friz day by some on social media. [Image by Helga Esteb/Shutterstock] Has Franco really been redeemed as the General Hospital writers were going for? It sure looks like most everyone in Port Charles sees him in a different light now that he has been with Liz and has since fought for her and struggled so hard to get his life back on track. However, there is one person who isn’t buying it. Sam Morgan told Franco on Thursday that despite the fact that he didn’t turn Alexis in when he thought she may have murdered Tom Baker, she said that it wouldn’t make up for what he did to her. Sam has chosen to not see Franco as redeemed. There has been a rivalry between Sam fans and Liz fans ever since these two were both involved with Jason Morgan. That rivalry has resonated into Elizabeth’s relationship with the person who Sam thought had raped her years ago. It turned out that he just made her and Jason think he did that to her, but the years of thinking he did took a toll on her and she is not ready to forgive him for that. Some General Hospital fans think that it is time for her to let it all go, while others say that she has every right not to forgive the man that she has hated all this time. It does look like Sam and Liz have buried the hatchet, at least for now, but Sam won’t do the same for Franco. [Image by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images] Franco and Liz are getting closer than ever, but don’t think that it will be smooth sailing from now on for this couple. According to spoilers by Soap Central, they will still have challenges in their relationship later on down the road. What will those challenges be? Franco could still be dealing with his past actions, especially since Sam said what she did. Or it could be something or someone else that gets in the way. What are your feelings on this General Hospital pairing of Franco and Elizabeth? Are you Team Friz? [Featured Image by Helga Esteb/Shutterstock]