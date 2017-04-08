'General Hospital' Spoilers: Nelle Admits She Never Slept With Sonny

General Hospital spoilers tease that Nelle is left reeling after learning that her father lied to her. She targeted Carly in error and as a last ditch effort to repair her relationship with Michael, she gives Sonny a shocking confession. According to the April 17 issue of Soap Opera Digest, Nelle runs into Michael, and she tries to patch things up with him. Michael isn’t interested in anything she has to say. General Hospital spoilers state Nelle decided to take a bold step to gain Michael’s forgiveness, but will it work? “Nelle runs into Michael, and he mentions, ‘What Jax told us doesn’t change the fact you had sex with my dad,” Chloe Lanier, the actress who plays Nelle said. “Nelle being an impulsive thinker that she is, she tries to fix it. Michael’s distrust in her literally kills her on the inside. So she thinks, ‘If I come clean, then maybe we’ll have a shot of being together.” General Hospital spoilers preview that Nelle heads over to Sonny’s house, but he isn’t exactly happy to see her either. Nelle tells Sonny that he has to listen to her because what she has to say is very important. Tune in again TODAY to #GH @GenieFrancis fans! What is Laura’s plan for Lulu that involves Nelle? We want to know! @EmmeRylan @chloelanier pic.twitter.com/e4VlDU842a — GenieFrancisFans (@GenieFans) March 28, 2017 Nelle continues by revealing that she drugged him on the night she got him in bed, and they never actually had sex. General Hospital spoilers indicate that Sonny isn’t entirely surprised since he had his doubts. “His reaction isn’t quite explosive,” Lanier explained. “I think he wants to be done with Nelle, as much as he can be, anyway.” According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, the real fireworks begin after Sonny tells Michael about Nelle’s scheme. Michael is completely shocked; he cannot believe she would stoop so low. “It’s Michael who flips his lid. He says, ‘Oh my god, you’re a terrible person! What have you done?” General Hospital spoilers tease that Michael will flip out and come unhinged about the revelation. Lanier said that she was happy to see deep emotion from Michael in this storyline, but so often, he is a “happy-go-lucky” type of person. #GH Today Wed Mar 22: “Are you telling me to go?” Nelle wonders. How will Michael respond? pic.twitter.com/8bud2IMKLE — Laura H (@pmekame) March 22, 2017 Nelle realizes that Michael is angry at her for lying and she hopes once he works through it, he will be open to forgiving her. “Nelle is devastated, absolutely devastated. But she is going to do everything she can now to make amends and prove to Michael that she is truly sorry and isn’t that bad of a person.” General Hospital spoilers indicate that Sonny will dash over to Carly’s house so he can fill her in on Nelle’s big lie. “Sonny, of course, just wants to save his marriage with Carly.” Sonny has a bad feeling about Carly and Jax spending time together. General Hospital spoilers tease that Jax will earn Carly’s forgiveness for lying to her. Not only does Carly forgive him, but she jumps into bed with him. It isn’t completely Carly’s fault. She believes that Sonny slept with her personal assistant, Nelle. General Hospital spoilers suggest that she believes her husband betrayed her in the worst possible way. And, she has no clue that Nelle made the whole thing up to break up her fragile marriage. General Hospital spoilers reveal that when Sonny gets to Carly’s house, he catches Carly in bed with Jax. Jax is pouring his heart out & Carly is trying to decide whether to have sausage or pepperoni pizza for dinner. #GH #LNSoapTweets pic.twitter.com/zUI6EvgLts — Rene T. (@soapreporter) April 8, 2017 General Hospital fans aren’t sure who Carly will end up with in the end. Her relationship with Sonny has been rocky for a while. Can they save their marriage or will Carly close the door on Sonny for life with Jax? General Hospital fans, who will Sonny blame for Carly and Jax sleeping together? Will Nelle try to help Sonny fix his marriage? Can Nelle do anything to make things right with Michael? General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC. [Featured Image by Angela Weiss/Getty Images]