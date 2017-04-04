‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Paternity Rumors Swirl About Robin, Jake and Nathan

General Hospital spoilers and rumors on social media are running rampant with speculation about the paternity of three GH characters – Robin Scorpio (Kimberly McCullough), Jake Webber (Hudson West) and Nathan West (Ryan Paevey). Digging into these rumors, there is interest and plenty of fan theories, but little evidence of these shocking paternity claims. Speculation About Robin Scorpio Ever since we heard on General Hospital that Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) slept with Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart), the rumor mill went into overdrive speculating if Valentin might be Robin’s father instead of Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers). In terms of General Hospital history, GH writers could finagle history and try and make Valentin the father Robin never knew. Robin came onto GH when she was seven and Robert didn’t know all that time he had a daughter, so history on Robin’s birth is pretty minimal and fuzzy. However, other General Hospital spoilers tease that it will turn out that Valentin and Anna never had sex and it was likely her identical twin Alex Devane (also played by Finola Hughes) that did the deed with Valentin. General Hospital spoilers from TV Source say Anna comes back to Valentin with remorse and he’s taken aback by what she has to say. It seems likely we’ll find out Anna and Valentin never slept together and that means it’s impossible he could be Robin’s biological father. Also, tampering with a legacy character’s lineage like that would very likely enrage GH fans. Clipping early Nathan stuff.. the look on my poor man’s face when he realizes his mom was behind everything ???? #GH pic.twitter.com/xXeEpQ1nCf — Yasmin (@yasmin86) March 24, 2017 What’s The Story With Nathan West? General Hospital spoilers on who is Nathan’s dad have moved the target over the years from one guy to another, but rumors have persisted that he’s Valentin’s kid. General Hospital history shows us Dr. Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati), Nathan’s mom, allowed her wicked sister Madeline Reeves (Donna Mills) to raise Nathan to keep him safe and hidden from his bio dad. General Hospital storylines set up Victor Cassadine (Thaao Penghlis) as Nathan’s presumed father, but Victor had himself tested for paternity and was shocked when the results showed he wasn’t Nathan’s dad. Liesl shot Victor so the secret would die with him. Victor perished when Crichton-Clark clinic blew up. The only people that know the truth now are Madeline and Liesl. Many GH fans hoped Valentin would be Nathan’s dad, but it seems like Dr. Obrecht would have had some sort of reaction when she saw Valentin at Nathan and Maxie Jones’ (Kirsten Storms) wedding but she didn’t even flinch. Valentin also didn’t seem to recognize Liesl. That event should crush the notion that Nathan is Valentin’s kid so Nathan’s parentage remains a mystery. Jason confirms the appt 4 Jake w Dr Maddox. Sam: you’re a good father ????❤#JaSam #GH pic.twitter.com/uEfUyWOPCU — Kathy (@ProudNanaK) April 3, 2017 Recent Talk About Jake Webber With General Hospital spoilers showing Jake’s captivity on Cassadine Island will finally be explored, the inevitable talk about Jake’s parentage cropped up on social media. After Jason Morgan (Billy Miller) threatened to take Jake from Liz Webber (Rebecca Herbst) over her inviting Franco Baldwin (Roger Howarth) to move in, some Friz fans raged on social media. Many speculated that General Hospital history could change to make Lucky Spencer (Jonathan Jackson) Jake’s real father. Long-time GH watchers saw Liz read the paternity results showing Jason was Jake’s dad. However that plot point could be rewritten. Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) had Jake Doe’s DNA tested against Jason Morgan’s, not Jake Webber’s. So there’s that. It would be a big deal to General Hospital fans if the writers decide to retroactively make Lucky the dad and not Jason, but it’s not unheard of – GH likes to shake things up. And it could turn out that Helena Cassadine (Constance Towers) rigged the original DNA test Liz read to screw over Lucky since Helena hates all the Spencers. This rumor could turn out to be truth, but might anger many GH fans. Whether GH showrunners decide to remake paternity of these three characters remains to be seen. The mystery of Nathan’s dad is wide open and there’s room to speculate on both Robin and Jake’s origins as well, but GH might leave the latter two alone out of respect for legacy characters and history – or they might throw everything into chaos! We’ll see after the reveal of more General Hospital spoilers. Wondering why Jax is back? Today’s #GH is bound to be eye-opening for everyone. pic.twitter.com/uk7SCSefcP — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 4, 2017 [Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]