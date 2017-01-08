'Gilmore Girls': Alexis Bledel Dishes On Possibility Of New Episodes

Gilmore Girls fans have been waiting for news of more episodes since watching the Netflix revival A Year In The Life back in November. The shocking cliffhanger left everyone wanting more, and so many questions unanswered, it seems almost unfair to not give viewers additional episodes. Now, Gilmore Girls star, Alexis Bledel, who plays Rory Gilmore on the show, is weighing in on the possibility of doing more episodes. According to Entertainment Weekly Magazine, Alexis dished on Gilmore Girls and the idea of more episodes while promoting her latest project titled The Handmaid’s Tale, which will air on Hulu. Bledel was asked if she would like to see the story pick up ten years in the future to see Rory as a mother to the child she told her mother, Lorelai, about in the final moments of the A Year In The Life season finale. The actress says it is all about the timing if there were to be any new episodes at all. [Image via Netflix] “It came together so naturally, in a way. We had the fan reunion in Austin [at ATX], we picked up momentum from there and it came together so quickly. It really seemed like the right thing. I think most, all of us are just wanting to tell a good story. I think that came together in A Year in the Life. The only thing I can say about a future installment of the show would be that it would be about the story and certainly the timing. We want to tell a great story.” The Gilmore Girls star also revealed that she was very surprised by how many people tuned in to watch A Year In The Life, and how much viewers still loved and appreciated the show, which ended ten years prior to the revival. “I was certainly surprised that people still love it so much. It was wonderful and interesting to see this incarnation be received by the same set of fans and new fans that we’ve found on Netflix. It’s certainly been interesting and surprising.” [Image by Netflix] As Gilmore Girls viewers found out in A Year In The Life, Rory’s dreams didn’t exactly come true. Her career was in crisis as she couldn’t seem to find a job that fit her, especially with newspapers dying out. She was forced to move back home with her Lorelai and Luke, and her love life was a mess. She had a boyfriend whom she rarely ever saw and never remembered, yet she was also carrying on an affair with her college love, Logan Huntsberger. Logan, who is engaged to a French heiress, had become Rory’s rock and best friend. Rory also had a one night stand with a comic book nerd she met at a convention, leaving fans to wonder exactly who the father of her unborn baby is. Meanwhile, Alexis Bledel says that if her fans would want to see her in a very different role than the lovable Rory Gilmore, they should tune in to The Handmaid’s Tale, which is set in a dystopian republic where women have been stripped of all their personal rights. “Stars Hollow could almost be described as a little bit of a utopia and this is a dystopia. The only similarity there is they are two very distinctly drawn worlds that are very rich with great characters and are full of details that you don’t always get; you don’t get the privilege to work as an actor in a world that’s been imagined to you with such richness. I’ve been spoiled on both points.” What are your thoughts on Alexis Bledel’s comments about more episodes of Gilmore Girls? Do you want to see more of Stars Hollow on Netflix? [Featured Image via Netflix]

