‘Goblin’ Korean Drama Ep 11 Recap, Ep 12 Preview: Eunuch Park’s Return May Be The Key To The Grim Reaper’s Past [SPOILERS]

The Goblin Korean drama Ep 11 reveals more about the show’s secondary couple, Lee Dong-wook’s Grim Reaper and Yoo In-na’s Sunny. Goblin’s Friday-Saturday airing seem to be paying off as the Korean fantasy drama soars higher with more record-breaking ratings as reported by Soompi. Citing Nielsen Korea, the outlet explained that Goblin Korean drama Ep 11 aired on January 6 recorded 17.2 percent peak ratings and an average of 15 percent during the course of the episode. Aside from that, Goblin also raked an average of 11.7 percent and a maximum of 13.6 percent rating for its targeted audience belonging within the age range of 20 and 40 years old. Also, Friday’s episode paved the way for a more interesting twist in the show’s secondary couple as more screen time has been dedicated to them, thereby balancing Goblin’s storyline. This serves as a warning to those who haven’t seen Goblin Korean drama Ep 11 as well as those who do not wish to know details about the upcoming Ep 12: Spoilers lie ahead. During Goblin Korean drama Ep 11, Kim Shin (Gong Yoo) rushed to see Sunny the moment he learned from the Grim Reaper that she may be the reincarnation of her younger sister, Kim Sun, who was the Queen during the Joseong Era. As expected, Sunny was flabbergasted when her part-timer’s beau suddenly became generous to her with gifts that he wanted to give his younger sister. Though she admitted that it all sounded crazy, Sunny felt something inside her that made her want to learn more which is why she went with Eun Tak to Goblin’s home to ask him about his sister. Upon hearing the story, Sunny suddenly felt pain in her chest the same way Reaper did when he first laid eyes on her as well as the moment he saw the portrait of the young Queen. But that is not the only excitement that involved Sunny and Reaper. Goblin Korean drama Ep 11 also showcased a sharp turn of events for the two as Sunny finally finds out that the man she is falling for is actually a Grim Reaper. “I want us to a have happy ending, but I have to let go.” Grim Reaper’s identity revealed ???? #Goblin #goblinkdrama #TheLonelyandGreatGod pic.twitter.com/C0OJbOpj7Q — Goblin (@goblinkdrama) January 7, 2017 Long story short, the couple’s fate appeared to be heading towards a tragedy which might also serve as a proof of their past selves as it reflects the same fate the two secondary characters. In a report about past episodes of Goblin, the Inquisitr previously speculated that since Sunny has been confirmed as a reincarnation of Kim Sun, it is highly likely that Reaper is in fact, Yeo, the young king who ordered the death of Kim Shin’s family. Now, more proof has been revealed during Goblin Korean drama Ep 11 as well as on the preview of the upcoming Ep 12 where the soul of Eunuch Park appears before Eun Tak. This left fans at the edge of their seats as Reaper explains how he encountered a deceased soul that refused to come with him. In the scene, Reaper describes this particular soul as “fearless.” According to Couch Kimchi,Eunuch Park’s death was caused by Goblin and was not scheduled which is why he was tagged as a “missing soul.” In the show, a person is dubbed as such if his or her life or death was a result of the unnatural interference of the Goblin. In the Goblin Korean drama Ep 12 minute-long preview, Reaper recalls his encounter with the soul of Eunuch Park where the missing soul asks him if he was curious about his past life. What is interesting here is the fact that the eunuch recognized the Reaper and seemed to know his past better than himself. Is this a confirmation that Reaper was indeed Yeo, the young king who ordered the death of Kim Shin and his family? Here’s an interesting photo shared over Twitter to answer that question. #PangeranYangTertukar #GoblinKDrama #ScarletHeartGoryeo #TeamWangWook #GrimReaper #LeeDongWook #WangYeo #KangHaNeul #WangWook pic.twitter.com/3KQBd48xBT — Asian Flava (@ADramaZone) January 5, 2017 [Featured Image by tvN]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx