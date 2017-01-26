'Grey's Anatomy' Spoilers: Sandra Oh Returns? Kevin McKidd Reveals Cristina Yang Could Appear In New Episodes

Grey’s Anatomy fans have been anticipating the return of Cristina Yang ever since Sandra Oh left the ABC drama in 2014, but now Kevin McKidd – who plays Yang’s former husband Owen hunt – is teasing that the fan-favorite character may return in Season 13. Kevin spoke out about what’s ahead for Owen following the shocking Grey’s Anatomy mid-season finale cliff-hanger in November, which saw his new wife Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) leave after admitting she doesn’t want to have children with the character, which McKidd told Variety could bring back flashbacks of his former romance with Cristina. “Possibly,” Kevin told the site when asked if Owen’s drama with his second could stir up past feelings for Yang, who left Grey’s Anatomy in 2014. “I know it will be very much in Owen’s mind because it’s such an echo of what happened with him and Cristina.” McKidd then went on to admit to the site that there’s very much a chance that Sandra could pop up in Season 13 of Grey’s as Cristina, teasing that there’s a possibility fans of the show could see Cristina return in upcoming flashback scenes. [Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for DGA] “I don’t know if we’ll have flashbacks,” he admitted of what’s to come for Owen in Season 13 of Grey’s, but teased that he would “love” to see Cristina back at Grey Sloan Memorial even if it’s just in his character’s memory, as the show has become somewhat notorious for its flashbacks. “I don’t know what Shonda [Rhimes] is planning, but I’d love that,” he said of Cristina’s possible return to Grey’s this season, which comes after a whole lot of speculation and demand for Yang to head back to the ABC medical drama. McKidd’s admission that there’s at least a small chance Sandra could reprise her role as Yang this year comes amid a whole lot of speculation about Yang’s potential return, which was sparked after fans began to speculate that a possible breakup between Owen and Amelia could pave the way for Oh to bring back the character and potentially reunite with her former husband. But while Sandra and those behind-the-scenes at Grey’s Anatomy have not yet spoken out about the possibility of Cristina’s return to Grey Sloan Memorial in flashback scenes, which could potentially be pulled from past episodes or filmed as brand new inserts, this isn’t the first time Kevin has hinted that his former on-screen wife could return to Grey’s. Kevin McKidd previously told Digital Spy last year that he sees Sandra Oh bringing back Cristina Yang to Grey’s Anatomy at some point, teasing that the actress actually wasn’t too happy when she saw Owen marry Amelia in the Season 12 finale. “I think she might eventually [return] for fun, for maybe a couple of episodes,” McKidd said of Cristina’s possible return to Grey’s Anatomy, teasing that he’d “love” to see his former on-screen wife back on the show. Kevin also went on to reveal in the interview that Sandra wasn’t shy about making it known that she wasn’t too pleased about seeing Owen move on from Cristina in more recent episodes of Grey’s Anatomy, which could hint Oh may be willing to bring Yang back to reunite with her ex should things between the character and his new wife not work out when Grey’s Anatomy returns with all-new episodes. [Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly] “[Sandra] was joking, but she was a bit like, ‘you didn’t tell me you were getting married!’” he said of how Oh reacted to seeing Cristina’s former husband marry Amelia, shortly after Oh jokingly tweeted out a message to Yang’s Grey’s Anatomy ex on social media. “My TV husband has a new TV wife?? Xqueez me? I don’t think so, Ha!” Sandra wrote on Twitter back in June after seeing Cristina’s former love tie the knot with Amelia in the Grey’s Anatomy Season 12 finale. “Owen what r u thinking??” Grey’s Anatomy is set to return for the remainder of Season 13 on ABC on January 26. Do you think Sandra Oh could return to Season 13 of Grey’s Anatomy as Cristina Yang in flashback scenes? [Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards]