'Grey's Anatomy' Stars Jesse Williams And Sarah Drew Tease That April And Jackson Will Find 'Happiness' In Season 13

The return of Grey’s Anatomy is right around the corner. With the second half of Season 13 still ahead, Shonda Rhimes recently dished on some of the romances that will unfold in the near future. Will Jackson (Jesse Williams) and April (Sarah Drew) finally reunite? Unreality TV reported that Rhimes opened up about Jackson and April’s complicated storyline moving forward. While the two have yet to work out their differences, their new responsibilities as parents might end up bringing them back together. “It’s such a positive thing to watch our characters behave as fully formed adults who know how to co-parent,” Rhimes explained. “What’s great is that parenting has nothing to do with their storyline this season. It gets much more interesting than you’d imagine…” According to Carter Matt, most fans would agree that Jackson and April should get back together. Despite a multitude of problems that tore them apart in the past, having a baby together might be a good way to move on and start fresh. Whether or not that actually happens is anyone’s guess, though there are some clues in Rhimes’ comments that allude to a future reunion. For starters, it is clear that April and Jackson are going to be spending a lot of time together this season. From co-parenting to working with each other and hanging out with mutual friends, the pair will have plenty of opportunities to renew their relationship. Fans can only hope that this shared time will lead to something positive. Sarah Drew and Jesse Williams [Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images] Apart from the co-parenting angle, Rhimes’ use of the word “their” hints that April and Jackson’s storyline will be expanded in future episodes. Even if nothing becomes of their relationship moving forward, their past romance will get one last look before it’s all over. In fact, Yahoo is reporting that Rhimes is planning on producing another standalone episode for the characters, which has already been labeled as #JapriltheMovie. Filming for the special episode of Grey’s Anatomy has already wrapped and it is expected to air sometime in March. “It’s just the two of us and we go to Montana on a case,” Drew shared. “And we’re forced to face each other and be in small spaces and navigate a whole bunch of stuff together, and it’s a really cool turning point for them in their relationship.” Unfortunately for fans, the upcoming sequel isn’t going to be the same as the original. “It’s very, very different than ‘Japril: The Movie,’ which was like young and youthful and fast moving and we’re traveling through time,” Drew explained. “This one has more light and hope in it and it’s much more adult and still and quiet and intimate. It’s really lovely. We’re really proud of it.” Drew continued: “It’s very tonally different than a lot of the episodes. There’s a lot of quiet, silent spaces where we’re just watching people process things. It’s intimate and very adult.” Jesse Williams teased their future happiness even more, when he opened up to Entertainment Tonight. April and Jackson have had a rocky marriage from the start on ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’ [Image by ABC] “There is some happiness. We’re actually so dedicated to presenting and delivering some happiness that we have our own episode that’s just us, off on a trip together, without anybody else.” “It’s just us, so if you’re into JA-PRIL… you get what you asked for,” Williams added, noting that the special episode will have a unique flair. “We’re really proud of it. It’s really kind of different in style and tone than our show is normally. The pacing, it’s mature…it’s slow and you watch the silence and the pain and the love and the tension, but they’re also on a journey as individuals, so it’s something we’re really proud of. It’s going to be a great episode.” While fans wait for the special episode, Entertainment Weekly is reporting that Season 13 will introduce Jackson’s father. The character hasn’t been seen since back in Season 6, though fans have met his mom, Catherine (Debbie Allen), and grandpa, Harper (Chelcie Ross). It isn’t known when Jackson’s father will make his debut. “We are going to meet Jackson’s father,” Drew revealed, stopping short of dishing any details on who is playing Jackson’s dad. Season 13 of Grey’s Anatomy was originally slated to return with new episodes January 19 on ABC. However, the network has pushed back the premiere date to January 26 to account for the 20/20 special, America’s First Family: The Trumps Go to Washington. Check out a preview for the midseason premiere of Grey’s Anatomy below. [Featured Image by ABC]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx