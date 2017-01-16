How Far Does Christen Whitney Make It On 'The Bachelor' With Nick Viall?

The Bachelor contestant Christen Whitney is trying to win Nick Viall’s heart and she’s off to a good start. The 25-year-old wedding videographer scored a group date rose on Week 2, but will she make it far enough to take Nick home to meet her family during the hometown dates episode? Christen, who hails from Tulsa, Oklahoma, may end up being best known for throwing contestant Liz Sandoz under the bus during the second episode of the season. Of course, we’re not talking a real bus here, but after Liz told her that she had sex with Nick at Jade and Tanner’s wedding, Christen didn’t keep the information to herself, something that helped Nick with his decision to send Liz home. EVERYBODY watching The @BachelorABC right now…#TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/V5EzLM8irC — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 10, 2017 In her ABC bio, Christen states that her guilty-pleasure television show is Dancing With the Stars, so there’s reason for her to dream about winning Nick’s heart. According to Buddy TV, there is speculation that Viall may be a contestant on the upcoming season of DWTS, so one can only imagine how excited she would be to win the final rose and watch her man dance in the ABC ballroom. So, how far does Christen make it with Nick this season and will Bachelor fans see a little showdown between Christen and Liz at the Women Tell All? Warning: The Bachelor Season 21 spoilers ahead Christen is all of us right now! ????#TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/YZfQ2aV09U — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 10, 2017 Before the Week 2 group date to the Museum of Broken Relationships, Liz told Christen that she had sex with Nick after Bachelor in Paradise stars’ Jade and Tanner Tolbert’s wedding. During the group date, Liz used her experience with Nick to form a storyline for her fake breakup, but only Christen knew what really happened — the other girls just looked puzzled because the story seemed so real. After the date, Christen broke the girlfriend code by telling Nick that she knew what went down at Jade and Tanner’s wedding. Needless to say, he was shocked to hear that Liz had shared their secret and he sent Liz home. Nick seemed to appreciate Christen’s honesty and thanked her for sharing. But fans may wonder if she wasn’t safe with a Week 2 group date rose, would Nick have sent her home for ratting Liz out? I regret insinuating to Nick that I knew about their history. But I never told any of the other girls that they had a history. #TheBachelor — Christen Whitney (@Christen_mae_) January 10, 2017 During Episode 3 (airs January 16), blogger Reality Steve reveals that Christen won’t get a one-on-one date, but she will be part of the Backstreet Boys group date with the six other ladies (Kristina, Jasmine, Whitney, Danielle L., Taylor, and Corinne). Who’s excited to watch us on @BachelorABC? Here’s a sneak peek ???????? Watch what happens on ABC this Monday at 8|7c! pic.twitter.com/HIH4PGKuOs — backstreetboys (@backstreetboys) January 14, 2017 Spoilers indicate that Christen won’t get a rose during the group date, but like the other girls, she hopes to spend more time with Nick at the cocktail party. It turns out that the cocktail party isn’t quite so formal. Reality Steve states that there will be a pool party instead and Christen may have a tough time getting Nick’s attention. According to a previous report from the Inquisitr, this season’s villain, Corrine Olympios, will show off her whipped cream bikini and will then take Nick into a bouncy house, something that will get all of the girls talking again. Unfortunately, the Week 3 rose ceremony is the end of the road for Christen Whitney. According to Reality Steve’s spoilers, she is eliminated at the rose ceremony, but he doesn’t go into any details about her exit. Although Nick said he appreciated that she told him about Liz, did it hurt her chances at winning the final rose? Unless he brings the situation up as she leaves the mansion, fans may not find out for sure if this influences Nick’s decision. However, this may not be the last time we see Christen on TV. She will be up on stage at the Women Tell All special (March 6) and there are rumors that she could be one of several women from Nick’s season who will be part of this summer’s Bachelor in Paradise cast. [Featured Image by Rick Rowell/ABC Television Network]

