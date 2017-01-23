'Introverted Boss' Debut: First tvN K-Drama Of 2017 Starts Out Strong, Stands Out As Only Light-Hearted Romantic Comedy This Season [Video]

The 2016 to 2017 swing season K-dramas are all coming to an end which means the first official 2017 K-dramas are about to air. So far, we have the Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) releasing a suspenseful melodrama about nine survivors of a plane crash trying to survive and get back home to South Korea, Missing 9. This week, we have another suspenseful melodrama being released by the Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) about a prosecutor who finds himself on death row yet he has no idea how he got there, Defendant. Finally, the Orion Cinema Network (OCN) is airing probably the most suspenseful melodrama that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats titled Voice. By the looks of it, it seems that all the debuting K-dramas of January 2017 are all melodramas that are or could be suspenseful or thrilling. That is not the case with the K-drama currently airing on the Total Variety Network (tvN), Introverted Boss. It is a light-hearted romantic comedy which in turn makes its very unique among the others this K-drama season so far. Apparently, the uniqueness is surely standing out as Introverted Boss started out strong with good viewership ratings. [Featured Image by the Total Variety Network (tvN)]