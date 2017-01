Iris Mittenaere Photos: See Pictures And Video Of Miss Universe 2017 Winner, A 24-Year-Old From France Who Became First European Winner In 27 Years

Iris Mittenaere has been named the Miss Universe 2017 winner, and pictures and video of the pageant winner are now going viral as people take to the internet to learn about the beauty from France. Photos of Mittenaere went viral almost immediately after host Steve Harvey called her name, with her name becoming a trending topic on Twitter almost immediately. Mittenaere represented Nord-Pas-de-Calais at the Miss France 2016 competition before representing her country at Monday’s Miss Universe competition. And Mittenaere’s win was a historic one, as she became the first European winner since 1990, when Norway’s Mona Grud took home the crown. I mean, just look at her.. ???????? #MissUniverse #France #irismittenaere #missuniversefrance pic.twitter.com/fRGEH2rZBC — pau’ | angelicamsten (@olympiclary) January 30, 2017 Are you ready for the #SwimsuitCompetition ? #MissUniverse #France ???????? pic.twitter.com/rtwDVTsXQR — IrisMittenaereOff (@IrisMittenaereO) January 30, 2017 Even before the 2017 Miss Universe winner could be crowned, there were some surprises about the group of finalists. This year’s competition had 13 finalists instead of the normal 12, but even in the expanded number there was no room for Miss Venezuela Miriam Habach. Venezuela is known as one of the powerhouse nations to compete in the Miss Universe, and contestants from the Latin American nation often reach the very end of the pageant. And contestants from Sierra Leona and Curacao were also missing despite a lot of audience support, GMA noted. And the report noted that one of the favorites going into the Miss Universe pageant needed a bit of help to reach the final. “But another surprise is another pre-pageant favorite, Miss Thailand Chalita Suansane, making it into the top 13 as the online choice rather than a judges’ choice—though her popularity is very understandable, and her status as fan favorite is warranted. According to Steve Harvey, they received 100 million votes in total from fans from all over the world.” The competition also had a few moments in the spotlight for one of the most famous Miss Universe winners who had one of the show’s most infamous moments. Reigning champion Pia Wurtzbach from the Philippines wasn’t the final name called, but that was because host Steve Harvey read the wrong name. Harvey ended up having to halt the show, calling back Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutiérrez and taking her crown away. Pia’s moments were more graceful on Sunday night. “Hello, Manila!” she called out to the hometown crowd, adding a joke, “I know what you’re thinking…” And Steve Harvey had some big praise for Pia Wurtzbach. “Pia embodies everything that the crown stands for,” he said (via GMA). “It has been quite a run,” he later said as Pia took her final walk across the stage, with fans in the audience chanting her name. Pia got in one final joke, bringing Steve Harvey an oversized pair of glasses to read the winner. But Sunday’s competition was all about Iris Mittenaere, with photos of the new Miss Universe 2017 spreading across the internet and congratulations rolling in. [Featured Image by Victor Boyko/AP Images]