Jesse Pinkman In 'Better Call Saul' Season 3? Watch Aaron Paul Discuss The 'Breaking Bad' Crossover

Better Call Saul Season 3 has an official release date confirmed by AMC. The highly anticipated series will air on April 10th and Giancarlo Esposito has confirmed that his character Gus Fring will be the first major Breaking Bad character crossover. Despite being a spin-off of Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul has developed an identity of it’s own and most critics consider the series documenting Jimmy McGill’s transformation to Saul Goodman as a critical equal to the original. Aaron Paul has made no secret of his desire to appear in Better Call Saul and during an interview with Ellen he revealed that his character Jesse Pinkman may appear in season 3. When asked about appearing on the series, the actor replied “God, I hope so,” and continued with the following “Maybe I already shot it. We just — or they just — wrapped the season.” If you recall, Jesse Pinkman got his start as a meth dealer going by the name Cap’n Cook in season 1 of Breaking Bad. Jesse eventually approaches Domingo “Krazy-8” Molina, one of Tuco’s distributors in the series and this character had appeared on Better Call Saul. As a drug user and seller, it is not clear whether Jesse will play a customer or a dealer getting his start. Just like Jimmy, time never stops. Happy #NewYear from #BetterCallSaul. A photo posted by @bettercallsaulamc on Dec 31, 2016 at 4:01pm PST It will make logical sense for Pinkman to be involved in some way with Salamanca’s crew, which opens the character to a potential crossover role in season 3 of Better Call Saul. It has been reported that Bryan Cranston who played Walter White visited the set of Better Call Saul for his book but the actor is also open to reprising his role his the showrunner were to request his presence. In season 3 of the series, a teaser reveals that Jimmy McGill is under the impression that he has dealt with the Chuck situation. Unbeknownst to him, Chuck recorded his brother’s confession that he doctored the Mesa Verde files to help Kim Wexler secure the client. This will eventually threaten McGill’s ability to practice law and his relationship with Kim. Some fans of the series suspect that this will be the catalyst in Jimmy becoming Saul in the third season. Cinnabon for dessert? #BetterCallSaul #Thanksgiving A photo posted by @bettercallsaulamc on Nov 24, 2016 at 1:39pm PST Another teaser for Better Call Saul season 3 also features Jimmy getting booked for something. It is likely that he will work more closely with Mike in the latest season. During the TCA 2017 panel co-showrunner Vince GIlligan discusses Gus Fring’s return and Jimmy’s transformation into Saul: “Giancarlo’s been a part of the family forever, and we know what a great guy he is. And not to get into the deal making, we knew there was only one way to go forward. how do you not see this wonderful character in the show? It’s a show we thought was going to be easier to write when we started… Every year, and this season is no different, every season is inching the ball down the field, closer and closer, sometimes baby steps, sometimes large leaps, of the journey of Jimmy McGill toward Saul Goodman. In that sense, there’s a certain consistency to the show.” Although it is considered a prequel to Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul has shown glimpses of events post Walter White’s end and Peter Gould discusses the endless possibilities for the series: “One of the things that’s fascinating is we always talk about it as a prequel to Breaking Bad, but in some ways it’s a sequel to Breaking Bad. So who knows what we’re going to see?” There is a lot to be excited about for season 3 of Better Call Saul ahead of the release date later this year. How do you think the series will introduce Jesse Pinkman? Leave your thoughts in the comment section below. [Featured Image by Michele K. Short/AMC/Sony Pictures Television]