Kai Of EXO Cast In KBS K-Drama 'Andante' — SM Entertainment K-Pop Idol Confirmed As Male Lead In Opposite Female Lead Jung Da Bin

Kai had one of the most successful years in his career in 2016. As a member of the popular nine-member boy band EXO, he released EX’ACT featuring the hit title track song “Monster.” It went on to sell 1.14 million copies in South Korea alone with more than an additional 61,000 copies in Japan. The numbers do include the re-release of EX’ACT titled LOTTO, but it does not include album sales outside of South Korea and Japan. Ergo, the numbers might be a lot higher than what is recorded. Let’s not forget Kai’s involvement with EXO’s last “gift of 2016” releasing For Life, their fifth extended play (EP) or mini-album in the form of a Christmas gift to EXO-L. Despite his success as a member of EXO, Kai made a surprising revelation that he never intended to become a K-pop idol. The news was made known during a recent interview during EXO’s downtime in which he was recuperating an ankle injury. Fortunately for him, Kai may not have to worry about being a K-pop idol pertaining to his solo career. Starting last year, Kai pursued a career in acting. He started with a lead role in Choco Bank opposite Park Eun Bin. Later on, he played “himself” in the highly-anticipated First Seven Kisses. However, both of them were web dramas cast on Naver TV Cast. [Featured Image by SM Entertainment]

