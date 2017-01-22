Kenya Moore Compares Porsha Williams To A Cockroach, 'RHOA' Star Wants Her Fired For Spreading Rumors About Kandi Burruss

Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kenya Moore is not one to hold back when talking about her co-star Porsha Williams. In a recent interview, not only did the reality star compared her to a roach, she event went far as to say that Porsha deserved to be fired from RHOA after spreading lies about Kandi Burruss. Speaking to blogger Love B. Scott, via Reality Tea, Kenya Moore threw shade at Porsha Williams, calling her “boring” and “completely fake.” Kenya pointed out that Porsha is willing to do just about anything to stay on Real Housewives of Atlanta. She claimed that whenever the Bravo producers were about to fire Porsha, she thinks of ways to stay relevant, even if that meant making up stories. “Every time she’s about to get fired she comes up with something crazy to save her job. Every single year. She’s like a roach! Like you’ll kill it and somehow it just pops back up again … It’s nothing organic in that though. I cannot respect it. The audience is smarter than that, but nobody calls her out on those things, whereas I’ve told an honest story since I’ve been on the show,” she explained. When you watch a @makeupshayla tutorial !! Bihh got me snatching my own face! ???????? HAIR: @gonakedhair *Don’t worry bout MY bed , I sleep wild af A photo posted by Porsha Dyanne Williams (@porsha4real) on Jan 20, 2017 at 7:10am PST Kenya added that Porsha only started drama with the Housewives cast because she cannot afford to lose her spot on RHOA since she doesn’t have a real job to support her. Citing the ongoing feud between Porsha and Kandi, Kenya said that everyone was “disgusted” with the way Porsha acted, knowing that she just created drama to stay relevant. “[Porsha] went too far. She alleged certain things that Kandi and Todd did, and we were all disgusted because it was like, ‘B**ch we know you trying to keep your job…’ but you have gone too far when you star accusing people of illegal activity and trying to take advantage of you, and you’re hurting this girl’s brand with these lies – you need to stop.” The rumors Porsha Williams has been spreading about Kandi Burruss is not only affecting her personal life but her reputation as a whole. Kenya Moore even went far as to say that Porsha should be fired from Real Housewives of Atlanta because of her actions. Because Porsha does not have a business of her own, Kenya pointed out that her RHOA co-star cannot understand how such lies can affect one’s brand. “That’s when you need to just really get kicked off the show, because you don’t even know where any type of boundaries are. I try not to interfere with people’s jobs,” Kenya explained. When asked about her current status with Porsha, Kenya said that they are the same as they have always been. She explained that they have never been friends, pointing out that they never had anything in common to begin with. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star also said that she “despise” people who are willing to compromise their integrity just to stay relevant. “I despise people that just don’t have any moral fiber; that this paycheck means everything to you. When you are a ‘Kandi,’ or you are ‘me’ – when you were ‘somebody’ before this show – you’ll be somebody after. The show did not make me.” Just 3 days till my born day. This year has been incredible so far. Just 21 days in and my life has been changed. He may not always come when you call but He’s always on time. #blessed A photo posted by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Jan 21, 2017 at 6:14am PST In other news, Porsha Williams has recently opened up about her plans to raise a child as a single mother. Speaking to The Daily Dish, Porsha revealed that before Todd Stewart came into her life again, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star was ready to be a single mom. But after rekindling her romance with Todd, it seems like Porsha’s plans have changed. Porsha explained that Todd made her realize that she deserved a husband and a family. But this does not mean that they are ready to walk down the aisle just yet. “Throughout the season you’ll see me kind of wrestle with if I’m going to concentrate on the man or am I just gonna go for what I want — ’cause we do have some bumps in our relationship,” she teased. Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 9 airs Sundays on Bravo. [Featured Image by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images]