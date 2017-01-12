‘Legend Of The Blue Sea’ Episode 17 Spoilers: First Wife’s Return To Power, Shim Cheong Confronts Heo Joon Jae

The Legend of the Blue Sea Episode 17 would feature Heo Joon Jae’s (Lee Min Ho) efforts to save his father and Moo Yoo Ran’s (Na Young-Hee) move to return to her son to his rightful place. Shim Cheong (Ju Ji Hyun) knows that Joon Jae lied to her about how their love story ended up in the past. With the revelations in episode 16, the truth will start to unravel and Joon Jae might make the wrong decision on who to trust. Time For Reckoning In Legend of the Blue Sea episode 16, Joon Jae had a touching reunion with his mother. Their unlikely meeting during Cheong’s birthday party filled some void in Joon Jae’s life. Yoo Ran explained that she left the 10-year-old Joon Jae back then because she thought that her son would have a better life in his father’s home. She felt heartbroken after learning that her son ran away from home. After the reunion, Jo Nam Doo (Lee Hee Jon) asked Jeon Jae’s mother if she knows who Kang Ji Yeon is. Yoo Ran revealed that the person they are looking for is Joon Jae’s stepmother Kang Seo Hee. In the previous episode of Legend of the Blue Sea, Yoo Ran told Ahn Jin Joo that she was not interested in taking her place back in society. However, after she learned about what happened to Joon Jae, she wanted to make sure that her son will take his rightful place as heir. With the help of Jin Joo, Yoo Ran plans to make a move that will threaten Seo Hee’s position in society. Despite being the current wife, Seo Hee is still insecure. Yoo Ran will start moving back into her social circles and this will make Seo Hee panic. In the previous episode, Seo Hee revealed that she had a twin sister who was lucky enough to be placed with a wealthy family. This sister could be Yoo Ran which is why she is so keen on destroying the woman’s life. Fathers And Sons Another key event that happened in Legend of the Blue Sea episode 16, is the meeting between Joon Jae and his father. He wanted to take his father out of their home since he suspected that his stepmother is planning his old man’s demise. However, his father thought that his son is just wanted to rip him off. Based on Joon Jae’s conversation with his father, he might leave his father alone. However, this does not mean that he will just let things be. He would continue looking out for his old man. Gugudan’s Kim Se Jung sings her 1st ever OST for ‘The Legend of the Blue Sea’, ‘If Only’!https://t.co/Ssc3crHatP pic.twitter.com/WNuT26S719 — allkpop (@allkpop) January 12, 2017 In Legend of the Blue Sea episode 16, Cheong erased Ma Dae Young’s memory. With Dae Young’s memory gone, the man would forget everything including his loyalties and priorities. With the threat of Joon Jae’s return, Heo Chi Hyun (Lee Ji Hoon) will try to turn to Dae Young just to discover that his henchman can no longer do the dirty work. Friends And Traitors Manager Nam almost died after Chi Hyun pulled out his life support. While he was battling with death, snippets of his memories from his past life were revealed. Joon Jae’s secret enemies were revealed and Chi Hyun is not the only one who is after Joon Jae, his mentor, Nam Doo could also be plotting his demise. In one scene, Manager Nam moved his fingers which could be an indication that he will play a crucial role in revealing the truth in Legend of the Blue Sea episode 17. Another angle in the upcoming episode is Chi Hyun’s hatred for Joon Jae, the beloved son of his adoptive father. This emotion and his desire to protect his mother increased his hatred for his step brother. In fact, he is starting to make the necessary steps to destroy his brother. ‘#푸른바다의전설’ OST 세정 ‘만에 하나’… #전지현 #이민호 운명을 노래https://t.co/jZeWmTThGR pic.twitter.com/MeW9sgQpex — Legend of Blue Sea (@Legendofbluesea) January 11, 2017 Nam Doo, on the other hand, has always been a con man. If he regains the memories that Cheong erased, his greed could push him to go after the mermaid even if it means turning his back to Joon Jae. Tragic Fate In Legend of the Blue Sea episode 16, Cheong saw that the love between her and Joon Jae had a tragic ending in the past. In the preview for the upcoming episode, she will confront Joon Jae about his lies. The couple will have a serious talk about the obstacles that they need to face. This revelation will have a huge impact on Cheong which will push her to become even more protective of Joon Jae. The Legend of the Blue Sea episode 17 will air on Thursday, Jan. 12 on SBS at 10 p.m. Korea Standard Time. [Featured Image by Kin Cheung/AP Images]

