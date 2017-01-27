'Love By The 10th Date': Lifetime Movie–Black Actress, Meagan Good, Is Looking For Love In Timely Chick Flick, Starring Kelly Rowland

Are you ready for Love By The 10th Date, Lifetime TV’s newest original movie, starring Meagan Good and Kelly Rowland? Known also as The 10th Date, it’s a story about four girlfriends and their quest to find true and lasting love by the 10th date. The Lifetime movie is written and directed by Nzingha Stewart. Love By The 10th Date enjoys an amazing cast line-up: Meagan Good as Gabrielle Fateful, Brandon T. Jackson as Dante, Kellee Stewart as Nell, Keri Hilson as Billie, Kelly Rowland as Margot Scotts, Andra Fuller as Chris Kellman, Cat Deeley as Maureen, Black Shakespeare as Big Stunna, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman as Freddy Mitchell, Christian Keyes as Kevin, Jason Rogel as Porsche, J. Rivera as T.K., Bijon Hill as Bets, and Conner Marx as Aaron. .@MeaganGood is ready for love in #Lovebythe10thDate, @thatgrapejuice has an exclusive clip from the movie: https://t.co/Z7ctEhV55B. pic.twitter.com/N4llua82kp — Lifetime (@lifetimetv) January 13, 2017 Synopsis of the Movie Love By The 10th Date on Lifetime Gabrielle Fateful is not only intelligent, she is absolutely stunning. But none of that helps her in finding love. In fact, Gabrielle’s love life is non-existent since her boyfriend has decided to call it quits for a while. Her already difficult week just got worse as she deals with the devastation and heartbreak of losing her man. Even though her boyfriend said that they needed to separate “for a while,”Gabrielle knows that it’s really the end, and now she has to figure out what she keeps doing wrong. To help her understand, Gabrielle asks a group of friends for some much-needed advice on how to find the right one and how to keep the relationship going. They let her know that a woman can consider herself to be in a relationship at about the 10th date. Gabrielle also learns that some of this advice has helped her girlfriends land their mates. Now, this pretty brown girl, who is a little crazy and emotionally unstable, is determined to find herself a good man by going on slew of dates with some eligible bachelors. It’s quite an adventure as she seems to meet one creep after the other. It’s then that she decides that being in a relationship just isn’t for her. Deciding to throw herself into her work at an upscale urban magazine company, things begin to look up for Gabrielle after a friend suggests that she take some time to get back to her roots. After some thought, Gabrielle believes that she once knew the right guy, and that she might have let him pass her by. Will Gabrielle’s journey of self-exploration lead to a reunion with the perfect man from her past? Get your girlfriends! We are talking #LoveByThe10thDate! @KELLYROWLAND @MeaganGood @KeriHilson @Kellee_Stewart @lifetimetv #GirlChat! pic.twitter.com/gTS7hCYoiD — Shaun Robinson (@shaunrobinson) January 17, 2017 About Actress Meagan Good (via IMDB) “Meagan Monique Good was born on 8 August 1981 in Panorama City, California, USA, to Tyra Wardlow-Doyle, who worked as her manager, and Leondis “Leon” Good, an LAPD officer. She began appearing on commercials at the age of four. Then she started guest-starring on series like The Parent ‘Hood (1995), Touched by an Angel (1994), Moesha (1996), The Steve Harvey Show (1996) and The Division (2001). She also starred in Raising Dad (2001) with Bob Saget.” About Actor Brandon Timothy Jackson (via IMDB) “Brandon Timothy Jackson was born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, the son of Beverly Yvonne (Bozeman) and Wayne Timothy Jackson. Brandon took an internship at local Detroit radio station 93.1 FM and soon found himself as a guest host at 105.9 FM. Brandon’s drive took him to Hollywood where, in 2001, he was cast as an extra in major movies such as Ali (2001), Bowling for Columbine (2002) and 8 Mile (2002). After Brandon’s performances at New York City’s “Showtime at the Apollo” and BET’s Comicview (1992), the 19-year-old actor/comedian was cast in his first major movie role as Shad Moss’s (X) best friend, “Junior”, in Roll Bounce (2005).” Good Advice For Single Women By Meagan Love By The 10th Date is a soulful and real depiction of what today’s black woman is dealing with in love and romance. In an on the red carpet interview with Red Carpet Report, Meagan Good offered up some good advice for women in the dating world. Don’t chase a man Be open to your options. Love may not look like what you think. Don’t rule out celibacy. It will give you a good way to know whether you’re really into the person. Yesterday promoting our new film, #LoveByThe10thDate, starring this gifted beautiful soul, @MeaganGood✨ pic.twitter.com/YvZTUhquyh — Keri Hilson (@KeriHilson) January 13, 2017 Lifetime Television’s Love By The 10th Date is produced by Silver Screen Pictures with Lisa Hamilton Daily, Wendy Finerman, and Lisa Zupan as executive directors. It airs this Saturday at 8/7 p.m. Central on Lifetime. [Featured Image by Lifetime Television]