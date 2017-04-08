Mama June Hospitalized Now: Pushed Too Far For Skinny New Look? [Sugar Bear’s Reaction To Her Weight Loss]

Mama June has been hospitalized now after having an extraordinary weight loss, from weighing 460 pounds to being size 4. The Friday finale of Mama June: From Hot to Not shows her new skinny new look. Now, the question is if the reality TV star has pushed it too far in her weight loss program. Mama June chose her ex-partner Sugar Bear’s wedding with the new woman of his life, Jennifer Lamb, to flaunt her new look. She had to go through a desperately strict diet as well as an exercise program to achieve the new look. She also had three surgeries, including skin removal and a gastric sleeve one. She also had a breast implant, as well as a lift. However, viewers coule see her in pain in a “bonus” scene. “My stomach, I can’t even get up,” Mama June said. “I should have gone to the hospital last night.” Mama June was earlier warned by her doctors that the surgeries might have severe side effects. She might have to suffer from infection or blood clots, they said. According to Mama June now, the paid she is suffering is worse than anything she has tolerated so far. She hopes that she has not pushed her body “too far” to achieve the skinny new look. While she emerged victorious to attend Sugar Bear’s wedding in a red dress, her size 4 look was overshadowed by the pain she had to go through by the end of the episode. Even though Mama June attended the wedding, she came to know that she was not invited. In fact, it was Jennifer who withdrew her invitation, even though she earlier asked her to attend the ceremony with her daughter Honey Boo Boo. The daughter apparently told her father that she would not attend the wedding unless her mother was invited. Mama June wanted to be a part of the wedding anyway, because she wanted to stand by her daughter while the latter walked her Sugar Bear down the aisle. Mama June has been hospitalized now after having an extraordinary weight loss. [Image by RW/MediaPunch/IPX/AP Images] Later on, Mama June goes back to the house she shared with Sugar Bear. Her personal trainer Kenya was with her. She told him about how she came to know that her ex-partner was cheating on her for Jennifer. Mama June was an obese woman when she discovered that her boyfriend, also the father of her daughter, was cheating on her. Now, when she attended the wedding, she was a size 4 woman. Sugar Bear was obviously shocked to see the transformation. I’m speechless. She looks like a total complete different person. Sugar Bear said that he was glad that Mama June went through the weight loss program. At the same time, he said he was not in love with her anymore, since he “got a new woman.” Sugar Bear said that he was glad that Mama June went through the weight loss program. [Image by Dan Hallman/Invision/AP Images] “But hey, if she feels good about herself, I feel good, too,” Fox News quoted Sugar Bear as talking to the We TV camera. Things got bitter when Sugar Bear invited Mam June to his home. Jennifer got furious to see her there. She said she did not invite her. She asked Mama June to get out of her house. You’ve always been a b*tch,” she said. “That’s why you don’t have him anymore. Mama June wished them a happy life together anyway and left. She built a campfire that night to allow her daughters to burn her old clothes. She apparently wanted to “let go of the old.” She talked about the ups and downs she had been through. According to Mama June, she has realized what her self-worth is. She believes she does not have to do anything to impress a man. She would rather have to do it for herself. I came to realize that I need to get rid of everything that reminds me of the old person and not keep anything and just become new. However, Mama June was hospitalized the very next day. It will be interesting to see if the Honey Boo Boo’s mother has pushed it “too far” to get the skinny new look. [Featured Image by RW/MediaPunch/IPX/AP Images]