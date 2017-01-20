'Married To Medicine' Cast's Season 4 Reunion Show Photos And Reactions

The Married to Medicine cast filmed the Season 4 reunion show on Thursday. Prior to and after the filming, some of the show’s cast members, consisting of Dr. Jackie Walters, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Lisa Nicole Cloud, Quad Webb-Lunceford, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Toya Bush-Harris, Mariah Huq, and Genise Shelton, posted photos and reactions from the big day. Prior to the reunion filming, Bravo released the seating chart for the reunion show. The chart shows that to the right of host Andy Cohen sat, from closest to furthest from him, Jackie, Mariah, Lisa Nicole, and Genise. To the left of Andy sat, from closest to furthest from him, Simone, Quad, Heavenly, and Toya. Just in case you wanted to know the #Married2Med reunion seats ???????? sound off in the comments #TagAFriend A photo posted by Housewives Tea (@realhousewivesoftea) on Jan 19, 2017 at 4:00pm PST Lisa posted a group photo that seemed to be taken after the reunion show wrapped up. The photo shows that all of the women wore gold and/or silver shimmery outfits. Genise, Mariah, Jackie, Quad, and Toya opted for long gowns while Simone and Heavenly wore shorter dresses. Lisa Nicole, meanwhile, went with a pantsuit. In her caption, Lisa teased that viewers will see a fiery reunion show that will have them laughing, crying, and shouting at their TVs. Well the reunion is a wrap and its going to be fiyyyyyyah. Get ready with your popcorn! Your going to laugh, cry, and shout at your TV when you watch the medicine wives mayhem. Stay tuned!!!!! #MARRIED2MED #lisanicolecollection #born2wen #bravotv A photo posted by Lisa Cloud (@lisanicolecloud) on Jan 20, 2017 at 7:11am PST Viewers will apparently see a very strong Lisa Nicole at the reunion show. On her way to the reunion show taping, Lisa Nicole warned that her “comeback is always stronger than her set back.” Headed to Taping for the Married to medicine reunion #LisaNicoleCloud #Married2Medicine styled by #Iamthelookagency My comeback is always STRONGER than my set back …. A video posted by Lisa Cloud (@lisanicolecloud) on Jan 19, 2017 at 5:25am PST Genise, a recurring cast member, also teased that the reunion show is not to be missed. She tweeted that the reunion show was a huge success and “HOOOOTTTTT!!!!” Married to Medicine Season 4 Reunion!! Huge success…Get ready…it’s HOOOOTTTTT!!!! https://t.co/WiGGVjZTpA — Genise Shelton (@OfficialGenise) January 20, 2017 After filming finished, Toya tweeted that she and the others worked hard. Thank youuuuu!!! We worked hard! https://t.co/HiJi3SJung — Toya Bush-Harris (@Tweet_Toya) January 20, 2017 She apparently went to the Carnegie Club afterward with her husband, Dr. Eugene Harris. New York Nights… #carnegie #cigarbar #nyc #datenight A photo posted by ToyaBushHarris (@toyabushharris) on Jan 19, 2017 at 9:37pm PST Filming the reunion show apparently worked up an appetite for Jackie. She posted a video of herself in her dressing room about to go out for some food. The day of reckoning is over!!! Time to find some food!!!! Tune into Married to Medicine on Fridays at 8pm on Bravo! . . #marriedtomed #fitni #teamdrjackie #drjackie #bravo A video posted by Dr. Jackie Walters (@therealdrjackie) on Jan 19, 2017 at 4:55pm PST For the most part, the seating chart reflects the drama among the cast members that played out this season of Married to Medicine. With the exception of Dr. Jackie Walters and Dr. Simone Whitmore, who are good friends and didn’t have any kind of drama with one another this past season, the women who feuded with one another sat opposite from one another. So far this season, which is wrapping up, Mariah Huq and Quad Webb-Lunceford have blamed the other for the demise of their once-good friendship. Lisa Nicole Cloud has accused Dr. Heavenly Kimes of having a drinking problem while Heavenly has brought up the claim that Lisa Nicole’s husband, Dr. Darren Naugles, is actually gay. Toya Bush-Harris have also repeatedly gone against Lisa Nicole by bringing up the claim that Darren is gay. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Toya has also recently dismissed Lisa Nicole’s business as a pyramid scheme and alleged that she has tax secrets. Viewers are likely to see Heavenly and Toya join forces against Lisa Nicole, while Mariah likely came to Lisa Nicole’s defense, as the two developed a friendship while filming the current season. As for Genise Shelton and Toya, Genise has chided Toya, who, with her husband, has a $170,000 IRS tax debt and have been shown trying to downsize for having unrealistic expectations in regard to the kind of house she can afford while Toya has insulted Genise’s skills as a realtor. [Featured Image by Bravo]