Milo Ventimiglia On ‘This Is Us’ Finale: ‘You’re Gonna Need A Hug’

Milo Ventimiglia is giving This Is Us fans a warning. Ventimiglia, who plays patriarch Jack Pearson on the hit NBC drama, posted a teaser on Twitter, revealing that the upcoming This Is Us season finale will be brutal. “Just read the season finale,” Milo tweeted. “Hang onto your loved ones. You’re gonna need a hug.” Milo Ventimiglia has been one of the most forthcoming cast members on This Is Us, and warnings seem to be his forte. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Milo previously warned fans to expect more tearjerkers as the show’s first season airs its final episodes. “Oh, man, invest in tissues,” Milo told ET. “Maybe a warm blanket. Get a wine subscription. Just be open and ready for what we have coming your way.” [Image by Loreen Sarkis/Getty Images] This Is Us fans already know that Ventimiglia’s character will die at some point. Jack Pearson is not alive in the present day, but he is seen in flashbacks in the 1980s and 1990s. Viewers recently found out that Jack dies in the mid-1990s when his kids are teenagers, but the details of his death have not yet been revealed on the show. But Milo Ventimiglia is in the know, and he told ET that the story of his character’s death will be extremely painful for fans. “It’s going to hurt,” Ventimiglia said of Jack’s death storyline. “It’s going to hurt real bad!” Milo admitted that it even hurt him to witness a snippet of his character’s funeral scene in the recent episode “Three Sentences.” “It was surreal because I’m staring at my face and urn, in Hollywood Forever Cemetery,” Ventimiglia told Entertainment Weekly. “I was there, and I was trying to stay out of Mandy [Moore’s] eye line, but I got this photo of Mandy and the kids, and oh my God, it was like… you just see pain in her eyes, and it hurt me. It hurt me to witness that.” This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman recently told Entertainment Weekly that it will be a while before fans get the full story on Jack’s demise. “I’ve always known when Jack died,” the This Is Us boss said. “The how is going to take much longer to reveal… In terms of the detail of how he died, was it illness? Was it something tragic? Was it something else? You’re not going to know that for a little bit because we want to show that in the show. So that’s going to take a minute.” [Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images] Fogelman described the This Is Us finale episode as a “doozy,” adding that the back half of the season will be “very heavy” and “dark.” “[In] the back half of the season, people are going to have to put on their seat belts a little bit,” he said. While Jack’s death story won’t play out in the first season of This Is Us, Milo Ventimiglia recently told The Wrap that “there’s a lot of cool stuff” coming up on the show. Milo even teased his character’s presence at his daughter Kate’s upcoming wedding. “Jack will be there in the front row with a Steelers beanie, in an urn,” Ventimiglia joked. “Likely what it will probably come to is Jack talking to a younger Kate, about something related to her… Who knows? I don’t know.” What he does know? Get the wine and tissues ready, because you’re going to need a hug very, very soon. Take a look at the video below to see Milo Ventimiglia in the This is Us flashback scene that shows his character’s funeral. [Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI]