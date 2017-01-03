'Nashville' Stars Speak Out, Credit Fans For Big Return On CMT

It is almost time for the big return of Nashville on CMT. This show was actually canceled by ABC, but luckily CMT decided that they wanted Nashville and were able to get pick it up. Taste of Country shared that the stars ofNashville are speaking out and they are giving the fans credit for getting this show back on the air. Everyone could not be more excited about it. 2 more days until the 2 hour season premiere of @NashvilleCMT! #Nashville pic.twitter.com/Z7BeoJNJR4 — Grand Ole Opry (@opry) January 3, 2017 Clare Bowen, who plays Scarlett O’Connor, is speaking out. She says that the way the Nashville fans acted on Twitter are what helped get the show renewed. She spoke out about her thoughts. “The Nashies just exploded. They couldn’t quiet them down because we — and this is the greatest gift that you get to give an audience as a storyteller — get to tell stories that make people feel something, might give them a way to express themselves that they haven’t had the words for previously.” Nashville is more than just a show on CMT, though. Clare Bowen, Charles Esten, and a few others actually went out on the Nashville in Concert Tour in 2016. Esten loves how social networks help you to be able to get immediate reactions from fans and see how they feel about what they are out there doing. Esten explained how he feels about it all. “It’s going out there [on various networks], and we don’t know until you’re standing on that stage in Glasgow or you’re standing on that stage in Dublin and they are singing along at the top of their voices to all the lyrics, and especially the lyrics of ‘A Life That’s Good.’ We’re all looking at each other as a cast with cold chills and I said to them then, ‘My job now is to go back to the other cast and the other crew and to convey this because it’s not really fair that we get to stand here and get all this love that you have for this thing that is Nashville.” Clare Bowen of Nashville went on to explain that she credits the fans for the show getting picked up by CMT. She feels like the show’s following is a big reason that Nashville got picked back up and not totally canceled. Clare shared that she can’t thank the fans enough for helping them get renewed on CMT. The fans were not quiet and fought until CMT paid attention to them. Can you believe we’re just 3 days away from the #NashvilleCMT premiere? ???? @SamPalladio can’t wait, and neither can we! pic.twitter.com/IIZKmYQSZN — Nashville on CMT (@NashvilleCMT) January 2, 2017 Entertainment Weekly gave a review ofNashville and how it fits in on CMT. They also shared a few spoilers about Nashville and how it will start when it returns. The show will pick up with Juliette Barnes (Hayden Panettiere) barely surviving her plane crash and of course, she is not going to be happy about it. Rayna will have a few problems riding on an airplane now after the big crash that Juliette just went through. When Nashville returns, the viewers will finally get some closure for all of the cliffhangers that ABC left them with when the show ended. Fans have been waiting a long time for this, and it will finally happen. The big premiere of Nashville will be two hours long on CMT. Are you excited that Nashville is coming back on CMT? Do you feel like the fans were the ones that saved Nashville? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts, and don’t miss Nashville when it returns to CMT on January 5, 2017. The show will pick right back up where it left off on ABC. [Featured Image By Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT]

