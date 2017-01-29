'NCIS: Los Angeles' Season 8 Episode 14 Spoilers: Someone Goes Rogue In First Episode Post Miguel Ferrer's Death

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 8 returns this Sunday after a week layoff. Episode 14, titled “Under Siege,” is the first episode that will air post actor Miguel Ferrer’s death on January 19. Ferrer, who played assistant director Owen Granger, is expected to make a posthumous appearance in the new episode. He is credited as a series regular in the synopses released for NCIS: Los Angeles Season 8, Episode 14 and Episode 15. In the previous episode of NCIS: Los Angeles Season 8, “Hot Water,” LAPD arrested Miguel Ferrer’s Granger on charges of brutally assaulting Heather Wilson (Gretchen Palmer). He was later stabbed in the back and was seen struggling for his life in a hospital. It is possible that the hospital scene is Ferrer’s last scene on the long-running CBS’ series. In loving memory of Miguel Ferrer. He will be forever missed. pic.twitter.com/RRB8Kivo6J — NCIS LA (@NCISLA) January 19, 2017 The episode also saw Callen (Chris O’ Donnell), Sam (LL Cool J) and Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) getting arrested by different federal agencies — ATF, DEA and LYPD — on the same day. And, soon after Kensi (Daniela Ruah) found out that Heather was working for CIA, FBI’s S.W.A.T team surrounded the boat shed probably to arrest another NCIS: LA agent. Duggan (Jackson Hurst) stepped out of to face them and explain the situation, but before he could do that, a sniper shot him. “Hot Water” ended with the S.W.A.T team finding that Kensi and Hetty (Linda Hunt) have exited the boat shed through the trap door. If you’re not worried by now, you should be! #NCISLA pic.twitter.com/DQLzd60RHt — NCIS LA (@NCISLA) January 16, 2017 The two may have escaped a possible arrest in Episode 13 of NCIS: Los Angeles Season 8, but Episode 14 puts Kensi in grave danger. She gets kidnapped by the mole, who continues to strike with impunity. Hetty’s actions leave the team in the dark in the next #NCISLA. Catch up before the hunt for the mole continues: https://t.co/wMOxzeTnj5 pic.twitter.com/o65cpjQkET — NCIS LA (@NCISLA) January 27, 2017 And NCIS: Los Angeles Season 8 Episode, 14 synopsis reveals that Hetty has gone rogue, probably because her whole team is under siege. “Hetty goes rogue, leaving the NCIS team completely in the dark, and the mole kidnaps one of the agents.” In the promo for the episode, she is seen saying that the wolves are there for all of them. And it seems she might get arrested as well. There is a glimpse of her standing with her hands up as a task force has made her the target of their guns. Elsewhere in the episode, Callen will be seen trying to outsmart and overpower ATF agent Morgan (Corey Reynolds). In a sneak peek, he is seen unlocking his handcuffs and attacking Morgan. Despite getting hold of ATF agent’s gun, he fails to break free. The clip ends with Callen getting handcuffed once again. Callen tries to break free from his captors in tomorrow’s all-new #NCISLA. Sneak a peek: https://t.co/UaFGK6EMWO pic.twitter.com/A3qTQOJS0g — NCIS LA (@NCISLA) January 28, 2017 “Under Siege” is part of the three-part revelation arc. LL Cool J told TV Guide that the three episodes were leading to a major upheaval, which would result in a change of the guard in NCIS: Los Angeles. He also said that several moles were trying to destroy the agency. “There are multiple moles that are trying to destroy the agency. They’re actually closer than the fans would even expect and that’s going to lead to major changes. It affects the cast and leads to changing of the guard.” And speaking of the NCIS: LA Season 8 three-episode arc, Olsen told TV Line that the three episodes were the best version of everything. “I’m arrested by Internal Affairs. They find a body on Callen’s front lawn. They find a body in Sam’s trunk. They go after Kensi. Hetty is getting fired. And it all leads to a three-part culmination [starting later this month] that is the best version of everything. Characters come back out of the woodwork, there’s peril, there’s blood….” Meanwhile, CBS has released the synopsis for NCIS: Los Angeles Season 8, Episode 15. In the episode, one of the agents gets betrayed by someone close to him, while it looks like, Kensi continues to be in captivity. The episode is titled “Payback” and will air on February 19. “Emotions run high for the team as one agent is held in an unknown location and tortured by the mole, while another discovers he was betrayed by someone he least expected.” In his interview with TV Line, Donnell said that Callen would discover the true colors of a person close to him. “We just filmed an episode with somebody that Callen is very close with that is not at all who we thought the person was. It was a pretty good reveal.” NCIS: Los Angeles Season 8, Episode 14 airs on Sunday, January 29 on CBS. [Featured Image by NCIS: Los Angeles/CBS]