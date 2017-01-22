Netflix February 2017: Complete List Of Titles Leaving Netflix In February

It’s that time again- time to find out which of our favorite titles will be leaving Netflix next month. According to Netflix’s official website, January 2017 marked a new record with the most movies and television shows leaving Netflix then years past, with more than 300 titles removed. Luckily, it doesn’t appear as though as many titles will be leaving the streaming service in February. In fact, the majority of the movies and television shows that were cut were from the BBC. Over 50 movies are scheduled to be removed from Netflix in February. https://t.co/cJ5PL6cn90 — Whats On Netflix (@whatonnetflix) January 19, 2017 Apparently, Netflix’s contract with the BBC is up for renegotiation, which tends to happen around this time each year. Among those BBC shows being cut are Copper (2 Seasons), House of Cards Trilogy (3 Seasons), Keeping Up Appearances (1 Season), Monarch of the Glen (7 Seasons), North & South (1 Season), Outcasts (1 Season), Robin Hood (3 Seasons), Survivors (2 Seasons), The Buccaneers (1 Season), The Office (UK – 2 Seasons), The Vicar of Dibley (4 Seasons), and Torchwood (4 Seasons). Netflix Originals Coming to Netflix in February 2017 https://t.co/JEvolwNLOW pic.twitter.com/hQ9mC9gzg7 — Whats On Netflix (@whatonnetflix) January 3, 2017 The majority of the titles leaving Netflix next month will be gone as of February 1. However, the cuts will continue through February 15. Check out the complete list of titles leaving Netflix in February 2017 below. February 1st A Picture of You (2014) A Pony Tale, aka A Talking Pony!?! (2013) American Girl: Isabelle Dances Into the Spotlight (2014) An American Girl: Saige Paints the Sky (2013) Ashby (2015) August (2011) Black Hawk Down (2001) Bulworth (1998) Care Bears: Adventures in Care-a-Lot (2 Seasons) Charlotte’s Web (2006) Charlotte’s Web 2 (2003) Come Drink with Me (1966) Confessions of a Brazilian Call Girl, aka Bruna Surfistinha (2011) Copper (2 Seasons) – BBC Disciples of the 36th Chamber (1985) El payaso Plim Plim: Un héroe del corazón – (1 Season) El payaso Plim Plim: Un héroe del corazón in English – (1 Season) Elizabeth (1998) Executioners from Shaolin (1977) Five Shaolin Masters (1974) Frida (2002) Heroes of the East (1978) Home (2013) House of Cards Trilogy (3 Seasons) – BBC Keeping Up Appearances (1 Season) – BBC La Patrona (1 Season) Like Sunday, Like Rain (2014) Martial Arts of Shaolin (1986) Mission: Impossible III (2006) Monarch of the Glen (7 Seasons) – BBC My Side of the Mountain (1969) North & South (1 Season) – BBC Outcasts (1 Season) – BBC Painted Skin: The Resurrection (2012) POKLOSIE (2012) Red Data Girl (1 Season) Robin Hood (3 Seasons) – BBC Sahara (2005) Save the Last Dance (2001) Scooby-Doo!: Mystery Incorporated (2 Seasons) Shaolin Martial Arts (1974) Star Trek: Nemesis (2002) Stomp the Yard: Homecoming (2010) StreetDance 2 (2012) Survivors (2 Seasons) – BBC The Avenging Eagle (1978) The Buccaneers (1 Season) – BBC The Kid with the Golden Arm (1979) The Kite Runner (2007) The Machinist (2004) The Man from Nowhere (2010) The Office (UK – 2 Seasons) – BBC The Vicar of Dibley (4 Seasons) – BBC There Will Be Blood (2007) Torchwood (4 Seasons) – BBC Trainspotting (1996) Twelve O’Clock High (1949) What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993) Netflix’s House of Cards will return on May 30th for its fifth season https://t.co/uWKACHOTHs pic.twitter.com/hLEWqai9MH — The Verge (@verge) January 21, 2017 February 5th Schoolgirl Detectives (1 Season) Syndrome (1 Season) Netflix by the Numbers as its Streaming Service Turns 10 https://t.co/Cxl9SVbs1y — Entrepreneur (@Entrepreneur) January 21, 2017 February 10th Attack on Titan (1 Season) February 12th Grounded for Life (5 Seasons) Animated map shows the most popular show on Netflix in every state https://t.co/Q5futyWB1z pic.twitter.com/aOTF99cATM — Business Insider (@businessinsider) January 21, 2017 February 15th Africas Deadliest (1 Season) American Genius (1 Season) Animal Fight Night (1 Season) Big Picture with Kal Penn (1 Season) Brain Games (4 Seasons) Carlos: Miniseries (1 Season) Diggers (1 Season) Land Girls (3 Seasons) Long Way Down (2007) Long Way Round (2004) Remote Survival (1 Season) Startalk (1 Season) Street Genius (1 Season) Unlikely Animal Friends (1 Season) World’s Deadliest (1 Season) Wounded: The Battle Back Home (1 Season) What do you think about the movies and television shows that are leaving Netflix in February? Did your favorites make the cut? Are there any titles you hope eventually return? Leave your comments below. [Featured Image by Kaspars Grinvalds/ Shutterstock.com]