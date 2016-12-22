Netflix January 2017: Here’s What’s Coming To, And Leaving, Netflix In January

What better way to ring in the New Year than by cuddling up on the couch with a warm blanket while binge watching Netflix. Luckily, the streaming service just released the television shows and movies that will be headed your way starting January 1, leaving you with only one problem – deciding what to watch first. Superman fans will be excited to know that all four Christopher Reeve Superman film will be available January 1, along with E.T., The Shining, Braveheart, and Boogie Nights, among others. Netflix will also be debuting several original movies and series, including a new adaptation of A Series of Unfortunate Events starring Neil Patrick Harris as Count Olaf. You can see the full list of titles coming to, and leaving Netflix next month below. Coming to Netflix in January 2017: January 1 Around the World in 80 Days (2002) After Innocence Bee Movie Boogie Nights Braveheart Caddyshack Collateral Damage Dreamcatcher El Dorado E.T. the Extra Terrestrial HALO Legends Hugo Justin Bieber: Never Say Never Nancy Drew Ocean’s Twelve Real Detective: Season 1 Superman Returns Superman II Superman III Superman IV Superman: The Movie The Parent Trap (1961) The Shining The Perfect Physique The Rat Race (2012) To Be A Miss Trudell V for Vendetta Vanilla Sky Here’s what is coming to Netflix in January 2017: https://t.co/tdSloRzG6t pic.twitter.com/LPIwYk9zSp — Us Weekly (@usweekly) December 22, 2016 January 3 It’s Always Sunny in Philidelphia (Season 11) Jen Kirkman: Just Keep Livin’? January 6 Coin Heist Degrassi: Next Class (Season 3) Growing Up Coy Mar de Plastico (Season 1) One Day at a Time (Season 1) Tarzan and Jane (Season 1) January 7 Alpha and Omega 7 Miss Sharon Jones Under the Shadow January 9 Best and Most Beautiful Things Ratchet and Clank January 10 As I Open My Eyes Best Friends Whenever Happily Married Jim Gaffigan: Cinco We’re Lalaloopsy (Season 1) January 11 Alice Through The Looking Glass Here’s what you will find on Netflix in 2017! https://t.co/13OOKKHppR pic.twitter.com/9vToqno83f — IGN (@IGN) December 20, 2016 January 13 A Series of Unfortunate Events (Season 1) Aquarius Casablancas: The Man Who Loved Women Clinical Historia de un clan (Season 1) It Follows The Investigator: A British Crime Story (Season 1) January 14 Camp X-Ray Cardboard Boxer Estar O No Estar January 15 A Beautiful Now Hostage to the Devil Señora Acero (Season 3) Twisted Trunk, Big Fat Body Wartime Portraits (Season 1) January 16 Flash of Genius Halloweed Rezort January 17 Fatima Neal Brennan: 3 Mics Roger Corman’s Death Race 2050 January 19 Good Kids These Three Questions Will Reveal What Netflix Show You Should Watch In 2017 https://t.co/8UHv9cAGSQ — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) December 20, 2016 January 20 Frontier (Season 1) Papa Take the 10 Voltron: Legendary Defender (Season 2) January 21 Bates Motel (Season 4) Grami’s Circus Show (Season 2) January 24 Cristela Alonzo: Lower Classy Gad Gone Wild Hieronymus Bosch, Touched by the Devil Kill Command Terrace House: Aloha State (Season 1: Part 1) January 25 Era el cielo January 27 Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh (Season 2) iBOY Kazoops! (Season 2) Shadows of Truth Sharknado: The 4th Awakens January 28 Ripper Street (Season 4) Leaving Netflix in January 2017: January 1

Angry Birds Toons: Season 1 Columbo: Seasons 1 – 7 Cupcake Wars Collection: Collection 2 Chopped Collection: Collection 2 Flip or Flop: Season 1 Fixer Upper: Seasons 1 and 2 House Hunters: Collection 3 House Hunters International: Collection 3 House Hunters Renovation: Collection 1 Jake and the Never Land Pirates: Seasons 1 – 3 Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 13 Murder, She Wrote: Seasons 1 – 12 Property Brothers: Seasons 4 and 5 Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1 – 6 You Live in What?: Season 3 30 for 30: Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. The New York Knicks 30 for 30: No Crossover: The Trial of Allen Iverson 30 for 30: The Day the Series Stopped 30 for 30: Jordan Rides the Bus 30 for 30: Without Bias 30 for 30: Once Brothers 30 for 30: Bernie and Ernie 30 for 30: Requiem for the Big East 30 for 30: The Price of Gold Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet the Wolfman Queue these up before it’s too late! https://t.co/HNAurMKYMM — Glamour (@glamourmag) December 18, 2016 Bewitched Blade 2 Bring It On Bring It On: All or Nothing Breakfast at Tiffany’s Coming to America Crash Dazed and Confused Final Destination 3 Ghost Town Hairspray Little Black Book Little Man Maid in Manhattan Miracle on 34th Street Nanny McPhee South Park: Bigger, Longer and Uncut Stardust Superstar The Italian Job The Painted Veil Sixteen Candles Saving Private Ryan The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift The Fast and the Furious The Uninvited The Amityville Horror The Wicker Man Vanity Fair Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in January 2017 https://t.co/tQLkhrgDBr pic.twitter.com/GDEMf7QZAC — Huffington Post (@HuffingtonPost) December 16, 2016 Zoom: Academy for Superheroes January 6 The Girl Who Played With Fire The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet’s Nest January 29 Stephen King’s A Good Marriage What do you think about Netflix’s new additions? Did your favorites make the cut? Leave your comments below. [Featured Image by Kaspars Grinvalds/ Shutterstock.com]

