Nina Dobrev Denies 'Vampire Diaries' Reunion With Ian Somerhalder?

Vampire Diaries fans may not see Nina Dobrev in the last episode of season 8. After a lot of speculations and media coverage, it seems like the XXX: Return of Xander Cage movie actress is not in a mood to share screen space with her former boyfriend Ian Somerhalder. Ever since Vampire Diaries’ executive producer and showrunner Julie Plec revealed during San Diego Comic-Con 2016 that the show is coming to an end with season 8, fans have been hoping to see Nina back in action. However, due to schedule conflicts and prior commitments, it would be very difficult for the actress to be on the TVD’s set and shoot her part. Furthermore, it is highly unlikely that Nina will reprise Elena’s role as the actress herself stated during her earlier interview that she is not going to come back to The Vampire Diaries. “I had decided years before that I’d go the run of my contract and I wouldn’t extend, but it was a surprise for everyone else that didn’t know that. I always knew that I’d signed up for a certain amount of time and I fulfilled it. I had a great experience, but everything has to come to an end and this was my time. It’s like high school, you do four years and then you move onto the college.” [Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for The People’s Choice Awards] Apart from these statements during Nina’s earlier interview, she also took to her Instagram handle and made her fans believe that she never enjoyed the company of her TVD’s cast and crew, and that’s the reason why she is opting out to portray Elena Gilbert again, alongside Ian Somerhalder. Earlier in December 2016, Nina uploaded the new poster of her upcoming action-thriller film, XXX: Return of Xander Cage. In the third film in xXx franchise, the 27-year-old actress is going to share screen space with Vin Diesel, Deepika Padukone, Kris Wu and Ruby Rose. The uploaded poster showed the entire cast in their respective pose. Without a doubt, the striking poster captured fans attention, but the post’s caption made many believe that the actress is shading her The Vampire Diaries team. The first sentence of the caption reads: “Now that’s a team I can work with.” One fan asked on the comment section, “Is this shade?” Another fan continued the commenting thread by asking: “omg I was thinking the same thing too. I kind of felt a little hurt by what she said. Like what’s that suppose to mean?” Now that’s a team I can work with. So excited to share the new poster for @xXxMovie. Xander Cage is back! A photo posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) on Dec 19, 2016 at 11:43am PST Apart from all the negative comments on the post, few of Nina Dobrev’s fans indeed supported her and commented: “I don’t get why people take this as a diss to the vampire diaries. Maybe she just wanted to share that this cast is just super nice and that they get along. She had a great time on TVD why would she diss them?? Doesn’t make any sense. Please, people, don’t try to turn everything celebrities say around!! She is amazing.” However, Plec told to Entertainment Online that she wants the actress to reprise the role of Elena and if the Bulgarian actress won’t make it because of the scheduling problems, then she would be devastated. “I am very excited. We get little hints and teases of her face all through the season. Damon’s memories of her play a big part of the season, and I was just looking at a scene yesterday and being able to see her face brought back so much emotion and nostalgia and sweetness. It’s lovely to have her in the narrative in the way that she is,” she further revealed when asked about her feelings if Nina makes it to the season 8’s finale. [Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for MySpace] That being said, even Ian Somerhalder recently talked about Nina Dobrev’s return in The Vampire Diaries. During his recent interview with TV Line, the actor gave his perspective on ex-girlfriend’s return to The CW’s supernatural show. “This poor young girl from this tiny town… she lost everyone she’s ever loved, she burned her house down, she’s now in a box. These guys have ruined her life, yet everybody wants her to end up with one of them.” The last episode from The Vampire Diaries Season 8 titled, “The Simple Intimacy of the Near Touch,” is scheduled to air on January 20. Do you think Nina Dobrev will be making her comeback to the supernatural show and viewers will get to see her sharing screen space with her ex-boyfriend Ian Somerhalder? Sound off your views in the comments below. [Featured Image by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Coachella]

