'Orange Is The New Black' Cast Reveal 'Intense' Season 5 Info Ahead Of Release

Orange is the New Black ended last season with an action-packed cliffhanger and season 5 will make some bold decisions as the cast release some juicy details about what to expect. Danielle Brooks, who portrays Taystee revealed that Orange is the New Black season 5 takes place over three days. If you are wondering when Orange is the New Black Season 5 is being released, an official release date is yet to be announced. The previous four seasons debuted in the summer with 13 episodes; however, since Netflix changed it’s other long-running series (House of Cards) schedule, they may do the same for OITNB and release the fifth season earlier or later than usual. Season 5 will likely come out this 2017 summer, according to Brooks: “You better get ready,” Brooks added. “Get your popcorn, your tissues. I don’t know when it’s coming out because they don’t ever tell us but sometime in the summer.” Congrats to our Orange babes on their #SAGAwards win for Ensemble in a Comedy Series! #OITNB ???? A photo posted by Orange is the New Black (@oitnb) on Jan 29, 2017 at 8:20pm PST If you recall (spoiler ahead) season 4 ended with a major cliffhanger with Daya holding a correctional officers Humphrey and McCullough at gunpoint and is being encouraged to pull the trigger. Taystee also incited the protest and Judy King didn’t quite make it out of the correctional facility. Orange is the New Black rarely give fans juicy spoilers ahead of the release date and the entire season taking place over three days suggest that our favorite inmates will be dealing with the fallout that occurred in the fourth season. Taylor Schilling revealed her thoughts about season 5 of OITNB in an interview with E!: “I think the stakes are higher in this season than they have been in a while just by virtue of the compressed time and seeing people in compressed circumstance really raises the stakes. It’s exciting to watch, I think for all of us.” ???? A photo posted by Orange is the New Black (@oitnb) on Jan 28, 2017 at 8:42pm PST Laverne Cox who portrays Sophia has been in the SHU since the end of season 3 and we saw her struggling with her current predicament in season 4 where she staged many protest in her solitary cell, which was heartbreaking to watch for many fans, Cox will likely appear in Orange is the New Black Season 5 and gave some details about the intense upcoming season: “It’s really, really good,” Cox said about season 5. “What I can tell you is that I was just as excited as all the fans were to see what happens next. When I read it, it was incredible, when we shot it, it was…intense. It’s really, really intense. It manages…as intense as it all is, it still manages to have an irreverence and a spin that is funny and thoughtful.” Slay! ????❤ A photo posted by Orange is the New Black (@oitnb) on Jan 28, 2017 at 8:41pm PST Uzo Aduba, who plays fan favorite Crazy Eyes revealed that OITNB season 5 will address many of the questions in the fourth season. It is not clear whether the late Poussey Washington will appear in flashbacks; however, her death traumatized many fans and inspired the resistance by inmates in the latest season. Orange is the New Black has been renewed through to it’s seventh season; therefore the showrunner Jenji Kohan can plan ahead. The cast of OITNB has many reoccuring cast members and some have not appeared for many seasons. Taryn Manning, who plays Doggett responded to a rumor earlier this year that she was leaving the series. Manning revealed that the rumors are not true. There have no been any confirmed reports about any main cast members leaving the series. Orange is the New Black Season 5 can be expected this summer. No release date yet so stay tuned. Are you excited about the new season? Leave your thoughts in the comment section below. [Featured Image by John Sciulli/Getty Images]