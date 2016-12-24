'Outlander" Season 3: Heughan And Balfe Answer Fan Questions, Sneak Peek Photo Of Baby Brianna

Warning: This article may contain Outlander Season 3 spoilers. Outlander Season 3 may still be months away, but stars Sam Heughan (Jamie) and Caitriona Balfe (Claire) made the wait a bit easier by answering some Christmas-themed fan questions for Entertainment Tonight. Sitting on the Lallybroch living room set, the pair answered queries about everything from their family holiday traditions to their first celebrity crushes. But don’t worry, they also laid down some hints about Season 3, including what they’re most looking forward to. “I’m really looking forward to filming in South Africa,” Balfe enthused. “I’m really looking forward to that part of the story and also being in a new place. It’s going to be fun.” Heughan added that he was eager for fans to finally see Outlander Season 3. “I’m really proud of this season so far,” he said. “I think it’s been very strong and different and the stories are great, so I’m excited for the fans to see it.” [Image via Starz] Meanwhile, there was more holiday cheer for Outlander fans this week, as Entertainment Weekly obtained a sneak peek photo of Claire introducing baby Brianna to Frank (Tobias Menzies). Season 2 ended with Jamie making Claire — who was pregnant with his child — return to the 20th century to avoid the disastrous Battle of Culloden. Much of Season 3 will revolve around Claire’s attempts to repair her relationship with Frank after her disappearance and move on without Jamie. In an interview with EW, Balfe explained what is happening in the photo. “This is right after Claire gives birth to Brianna,” she said. “Those scenes are wonderful because it’s a new beginning, but it’s so fraught with so many other things. Obviously, this is Jamie’s child, but Claire’s in a new time and believes that Jamie is dead. So she’s really trying to look forward and give her daughter a new life, a stable family. I think it’s difficult for both of them. Frank is coming to terms with his wife. He didn’t quite know what had happened. She disappeared and she’s back. They’re tentatively trying to see if they can patch things up and allow themselves to embrace a future together. They really do try, but it’s not quite that easy.” Exciting new @Outlander_STARZ photo! https://t.co/CBcZXEzZt0 — Maril Davis (@TallShipProds) December 20, 2016 Outlander Season 3 is based on Voyager, the third book in author Diana Gabaldon’s Outlander series. However the beginning of the season will depart from the book’s version of events, with Jamie fighting at Culloden and eventually taking on his nemesis Jonathan Black Jack Randall (also played by Menzies). Fans of the books and the TV series know that Randall raped Jamie during Season 1, and Jamie will finally get the chance to seek his revenge during a duel. As Inquisitr previously reported, Season 3 will also feature fan favorite Lord John Grey, who will be played by Australian actor David Berry. Grey plays a big part in Jamie’s life after Claire returns to the 20th century. Starz summarized Grey’s role when Berry was cast. “Lord John William Grey is a steadfast and honorable British subject, torn between a finely-honed sense of familial duty and a strong moral compass of right and wrong. He is boyishly handsome with an upper class rearing — the consummate gentleman. However, a scandal from his past has relegated Lord John to an undesirable position as governor of a desolate prison in Northern Scotland.” Readers of the Outlander book series know that the “scandal” is that Grey is gay, and the Lord and Jamie are destined to form a complicated friendship in Outlander Season 3 and beyond. What do you think of the Outlander Season 3 sneak peek photo? Outlander Season 3 returns to Starz in 2017. [Featured Image via Starz]

