'Outlander' Stars Sam Heughan And Caitriona Balfe Answer Fan's Most Revealing Questions About Season 3 [Watch]

The new season of Outlander is still months away, but that didn’t stop Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe from offering a little Droughtlander relief this holiday season. The on-screen couple just sat down with Entertainment Tonight and answered some revealing questions about Jamie and Claire’s future. What did they say about the coming season? For starters, fans asked the pair about what has been their favorite part about filming the new season. Balfe and Heughan filmed the majority of the first half of the season apart, which is something Balfe didn’t mind. “I got a break from working with him,” Balfe joked. “Yeah, is it a spoiler that we haven’t worked together this season?” Heughan added. “I’m not even sure you’re in this.” Fans also asked about what scenes they are excited to film after the holiday season. “I’m really looking forward to filming in South Africa,” Balfe revealed. “I’m really looking forward to that part of the story and also being in a new place. It’s going to be fun.” “And for people to see [the new season],” Heughan chimed in. “I’m really proud of this season so far. I think it’s been very strong and different and the stories are great, so I’m excited for the fans to see it.” Tobias Menzies and Sam Heughan in an image from Season 3 of ‘Outlander.’ [Image by Aimee Spinks/Starz] The new season of Outlander will begin with Claire and Jamie living separate lives. While Jamie sorts through life after the Battle of Culloden, Claire is busy raising her daughter, Brianna (Sophie Skelton), alongside her 20th-century husband Frank Randall (Tobias Menzies). During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Balfe opened up about giving birth to Brianna. Producers released promo images of the birth, which feature a first look at Claire as a mother. The photos include a shot of Claire holding her new baby with Frank by her side. “This is right after Claire gives birth to Brianna,” Balfe shared about the images. “Those scenes are wonderful because it’s a new beginning, but it’s so fraught with so many other things. Obviously, this is Jamie’s child, but Claire’s in a new time and believes that Jamie is dead. So she’s really trying to look forward and give her daughter a new life, a stable family.” The season will begin with Jamie fighting in the historic battle. This includes a highly anticipated showdown with his nemesis, Jonathan “Black Jack” Randall (Menzies). Although the season is based on Diana Gabaldon’s book, Voyager, there’s no telling what twists and turns will be included in the opening sequence. After the battle, the show will explore Jamie and Claire living centuries apart for the first time since back in Season 1. According to Aces Show Biz, the time apart is extremely difficult for both characters as they attempt to rebuild their lives without each other. Fans already got a glimpse of Claire 20 years in the future in the Season 2 finale. [Image by Starz] “I think it’s difficult for both of them. Frank is coming to terms with his wife. He didn’t quite know what had happened. She disappeared and she’s back. They’re tentatively trying to see if they can patch things up and allow themselves to embrace a future together,” Balfe revealed in the interview. “They really do try, but it’s not quite that easy.” Thankfully, Claire and Jamie will eventually find their way back to each other. It isn’t clear when their reunion will take place in the season, though they will venture to faraway places once Claire discovers that Jamie survived the battle. Production for the new season of Outlander will pick back up after the holiday season. Although an official premiere date has not been announced, Season 3 of Outlander is slated to return to Starz in 2017. Watch the complete video of the Outlander stars in the clip below. [Featured Image by Starz]

