'Paranormal Lockdown' Investigates The Iconic Waverly Hills Sanatorium

Waverly Hills Sanitarium has been featured on several ghost-hunting shows, and now renowned paranormal investigators Nick Groff and Katrina Weidman from Paranormal Lockdown will be spending 72 hours in one of the most haunted locations in the country. Waverly Hills has quite the paranormal reputation, and over the years there have been reports of Doppelgangers, shadow figures, apparitions of both doctors and patients, strange noises, and disembodied voices. Friday the 13th on @TLC at 9pm ET, watch as we LIVE @WaverlyHills for 72hrs #ParanormalLockdown Guest @BenHansen00 pic.twitter.com/sLoDawWZFr — Nick Groff (@NickGroff_) January 10, 2017 According to the Waverly Hills website the facility, which is located on the outskirts of Louisville, Kentucky, opened in 1910 as a two-story hospital and was originally designed to accommodate up to 50 tuberculosis patients. Expansions upped that capacity to over 400, but the hospital closed in 1961 after the discovery that the antibiotic drug streptomycin treated and cured TB. Thousands died at Waverly Hills during the time of the “White Plague,” but with the development of antibiotics, thousands more would no longer meet the same fate. Waverly Hills eventually closed down, but was reopened in 1962 as a geriatric facility called WoodHaven Medical Services. After the state closed WoodHaven Medical in 1981, the building hasn’t been in use, at least by the living. In 2001, Waverly Hills was sold to historical and paranormal enthusiasts Tina and Charlie Mattingly. For those who want an up-close look at the sanatorium, there are tours of the hospital and the Mattingly’s host a haunted house attraction each Halloween, with the proceeds going toward renovations. The annual Waverly Hills Annual Christmas Laser Light Show kicks off every Thanksgiving and runs through Christmas Eve. As for the repairs, all the windows are currently being restored while the interior is being renovated. Doing repairs and renovations in a haunted location is known to stir up activity, so Nick and Katrina should have a busy and productive 72-hour stay on this episode of Paranormal Lockdown. Broadway World shared that on this episode of Paranormal Lockdown, Katrina is visiting Waverly Hills for the first time, and this is Nick’s third time. Together, they are bringing an impressive array of cutting-edge, state-of-the-art equipment to assist them on their Friday the 13th investigation on Paranormal Lockdown. Nick Groff posted to his Facebook page a video link along with the comment, “Sneak peek of Paranormal Lockdown airing tomorrow night.” The Paranormal Lockdown clip reveals that they will be accompanied on this investigation by Ben Hansen, a friend of Nick’s as well as a former FBI agent turned paranormal investigator. He shared with the Paranormal Lockdown team that on a previous visit to Waverly Hills, he felt as though something was following him all the time. He doesn’t think it’s safe for the Paranormal Lockdown team, warning them to be careful and not to provoke the spirits that linger in the dark halls and tunnels. “It’s going to be a night of terror,” he tells them. “I mean, that’s an understatement of what you might experience here.” Tune in to Paranormal Lockdown on @TLC Friday night 9/8c. Then next week, Friday the 13th there’s a special guest at @WaverlyHills …. pic.twitter.com/KGxTBJerMb — Ben Hansen (@BenHansen00) January 6, 2017 During their investigation on Paranormal Lockdown, Nick plans to look further into exploring and documenting the shadow figures that lurk within the walls of Waverly Hills. They are both interested in discovering something new, and hope the equipment they brought with them will help them achieve that goal. From the eerie body chute to the frightening shadow figures creeping along the upper floors, the Paranormal Lockdown team push themselves at Waverly Hills in order to uncover and capture concrete, ground-breaking evidence of the paranormal. Paranormal Lockdown is produced for Destination America by Groff Entertainment with Nick Groff and Justin Narragon serving as the executive producers. For Destination America, Fay Yu is the executive producer of Paranormal Lockdown, with Jane Latman serving as general manager, and Henry Schleiff is group president of Investigation Discovery, Destination America, and American Heroes Channel. Are you a fan of Paranormal Lockdown? Leave your comments, thoughts, and opinions below. Paranormal Lockdown airs on Friday’s at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. [Featured Image by TLC]

