Pierce Brosnan Talks Upcoming Show 'The Son,' His Return To Television

Pierce Brosnan will be starring in a new TV series called The Son. The first episode of the Western series will air on AMC on Saturday, April 8. The Son will also air on SundanceTV, according to Deadline. An Irish-born actor with 80 acting credits to his name, Brosnon may be best known for being the 007 before Daniel Craig. Between 1995 and 2002, Brosnan starred in four Bond movies — Golden Eye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough, and Die Another Day. Pierce Brosnan em primeiro e tenso trailer da série ‘The Son’ – https://t.co/zWPSvm4qOI pic.twitter.com/tzVoixOI11 — CinePOP (@cinepop) December 23, 2016 Though it has been a while, Brosnan has had experience working in television before as well. Before he was ever James Bond, Brosnan starred in a series called Remington Steele, which ran for five seasons and lasted from 1982-87. Brosnan starred as the titular character, with the show also featuring Stephanie Zimbalist in the role of a private detective named Laura Holt. As can be read in show’s synopsis on iMDB, Brosnan played a “former thief” turned “fictitious detective,” assuming the identity of Remington Steele. Deadline reports that this will be Brosnan’s first “major” role in a television series since Remington Steele. While it will mark his first significant appearance in a television series in three decades, Brosnan has made a couple of appearances in a few different TV miniseries and made for TV movies over the years. Among them are Around The World In 80 Days and Stephen King’s Bag of Bones. According to Deadline, Brosnan recently spoke at the The Son’s panel at the Television Critics Association (TCA), and he sounded eager and excited to have landed another role on a TV series. Brosnan said that he had been waiting for an opportunity such as this one “for four or five years.” He also said that being cast in The Son was something that came about quite unexpectedly. “The show came to me graciously and gloriously from left field.” As AMC describes, The Son is based on Phillip Meyer’s best-selling novel of the same name. Brosnan will play the character of Eli McCullough, the “charismatic patriarch” of a powerful Texas family. AMC further describes the story as a “multi-generational epic” that will depict “two concurrent time periods.” According to AMC, one of the storylines will follow a much younger Eli McCullough, who is taken and raised by Comanche Native Americans in the late 1840s. The other storyline will take place six decades later and show McCullough as a business man and head of his family. AMC provides further details as well, describing how the experiences from his youth have an impact on the way the older McCullough conducts his business. “[T]he charismatic patriarch of the McCullough family who applies the brutal Comanche worldview to his business dealings. Born on the day Texas became an independent Republic, “The First Son of Texas” is a relic of the Wild West, uneasy with the inexorable taming of Texas and the uncertain future of his legacy.” Per Deadline, Brosnan also commented on how being in television nowadays is a “different beast,”compared to his Remington Steele days. When so many shows from the past coming back these days, Brosnan was also asked about a possible Remington Steele reboot. He didn’t appear to be too keen on the idea of playing the character again himself, saying that the role “would be another man’s job.” AMC releases first trailer for The Son starring Pierce Brosnan https://t.co/mU6O1iY1gu pic.twitter.com/W6aKDKY6w8 — Flickering Myth (@flickeringmyth) December 31, 2016 As Collider points out, seeing Bronson in The Son may remind one of the character he played in the post-Civil War western Seraphim Falls. Brosnan’s bearded and more rugged appearance is also more akin to the character he played in Seraphim Falls, as opposed to the clean-cut James Bond, Remington Steel, or Thomas Crown (from The Thomas Crown Affair.) Like the new seasons of Better Call Saul and Into The Badlands, the first season of The Son will consist of 10-episodes, lasting an hour a piece. According to Deadline, Brosnan reports to have “signed on for three seasons.” The Son will also star Paola Nunez, Henry Garrett, and Shane Graham as well. Below, in a teaser from AMC, you can catch a glimpse of Brosnan as McCullough in The Son. [Featured Image by Araya Diaz/Getty Images]

