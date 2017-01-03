'Prison Break' Season 5 Episode 1: First Look Ahead Of Release Date (Photo)

Prison Break Season 5 is expected to return to Fox in early 2017 and there will be 9 episodes continuing the original story that ended in 2009. While an official release date is yet to be announced, a photo and storyboard of episode 1 has been released and it looks like Michael Scofield is not the only one in danger. Prison Break will continue and explain Michael’s apparent death. If you recall Scofield sent Lincoln and Sara a video message in the event that he died; however, Michael was never seen dying, which opened the possibility for his return. Get an exclusive first look at the storyboards from Fox’s revival of ‘Prison Break': https://t.co/jxiM1aaB8t pic.twitter.com/akzjTJAeRA — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) July 17, 2016 In Season 5, T-Bag presents Lincoln with so information that suggest that his brother may still be alive. Sara teams with Lincoln and some of the original escapees—T-Bag, C-Note and Sucre—to help Michael get out of his current predicament. Storyboards from the ‘Prison Break’ premiere (courtesy of EW https://t.co/OKpiurpXsU). Linc’s in trouble… pic.twitter.com/KSFoX3AJz8 — ak1_dr (@autumnnoelkelly) July 17, 2016 According to Entertainment Weekly, Lincoln discovering Michael is alive puts his life in danger and the storyboard details a dangerous car chase fans will see in episode 1. Prison Break showrunner Paul Scheuring explains to EW why Linc the Sink is in imminent danger: “If people start finding out that Michael is still alive, then it puts their larger secret agenda at risk. They’ll kill anybody that finds out.” This is typical of the character who “always getting himself into trouble,” according to Dominic Purcell, who portrays Lincoln Burrows. But this time around, he’s “much more aware of the consequences of his actions.” It looks like fans of Prison Break are in store for an action-packed episode. The official trailer for Prison Break Season 5 has garnered over 12 million views and it gives us some juicy details about what to expect. Michael’s son who grew up without him wonders about what he was like and Sara describes him as a “storm” that sets the pace for the trailer. It seems as though T-Bag found the evidence that Michael may still be alive. The dodgy character cannot be trusted but was known for his resourcefulness in the first four seasons of the series. A skeptical Sara Tancredi finds it hard to believe that Scofield is still alive and Lincoln confirms it by visiting him in prison. Michael then recruits some prisoners who will help him with the escape plan and it is said to be the biggest escape in the series yet. Paul Adelstein, who plays Agent Kellerman, is also returning for Prison Break Season 5; however, there are no details on what role he will play. Alexander Mahone will not be returning as the showrunners could not think of a way the broken character could go forward. According to Digital Spy, Dominic Purcell gave some details about the magnitude of Michael escape: “This version [of the series] is more worldly, it’s heavy shit,” Purcell stated. “The first season was heavy, but this is real heavy shit, because we’re dealing with ISIS, we’re dealing with ISIL. “And on top of that as the background, I’m trying to get my brother out of a Yemen prison – one of the worst prisons in the world. So you have all that going on – it’s on another level.” It also seems that Michael may have done some bad things during his disappearance. It has been revealed that he may not be one of the good guys anymore. Some spoilers also suggest that Sara Tancredi may be in a relationship; therefore, a romantic reunion between the former lovebirds may not be in the cards. Lincoln will also have a love interest and it is unclear at this point whether she is involved in Michael’s escape. Prison Break release date is expected in early 2017 as part of the Fox’s midseason schedule – airing Thursdays at 9/8c. Are you looking forward to Prison Break Season 5? Leave your thoughts in the comment section below. [Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]

