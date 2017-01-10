'Prison Break' Season 5: New Season Premiere Date, Cast And Everything You Need To Know

Fox caused a good deal of excitement last year when they announced that the incredibly popular Prison Break, starring Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell would be returning for a limited revival in 2017. However, details around the new season are still a little thin on the ground, including release date, cast and more. With that in mind, let’s take a look at everything we know so far about the new season of Prison Break. #PrisonBreak! #24Legacy! #TrainingDay! #TwinPeaks! The reboot trend continues in a big way in 2017 https://t.co/LuBmVHt7F0 pic.twitter.com/97Ge8eGUuz — TV Guide Magazine (@TVGuideMagazine) December 23, 2016 When does Prison Break Season 5 premiere? When Fox first confirmed that Prison Break would be returning for a fifth season, they didn’t hide the fact that the new season would take a while to hit our screens – with both Miller and Purcell committed to other projects. That being said, according to Digital Spy, there might not be all that long to wait for the new season. Filming for the new season was scheduled to take place back in Spring 2016 – meaning it’s expected to be complete by now. What’s more, at the time, the show’s cast said they expected new episodes to hit our screens in early 2017. Whilst there might not be a solid date for the Prison Break Season 5 premiere yet, Fox has already confirmed that it will air as part of their midseason schedule on Thursdays at 9/8c. The slot is currently occupied by Sleepy Hollow which is due to finish airing in April – which is when Prison Break will likely premiere. Michael Schofield is coming back from the dead in 2017! A comprehensive guide to Prison Break season 5…https://t.co/sc3XlDINXe pic.twitter.com/NHeJQQI9ax — Digital Spy (@digitalspy) January 2, 2017 Which cast members will return for Prison Break Season 5? The original Prison Break series was well-loved because its cast of characters – but which of those cast members are set to return for the limited reboot? According to E! News, shortly after announcing the reboot, Fox confirmed that both Michael Schofield, played by Wentworth Miller and Lincoln Burrows, played by Dominic Purcell would be returning for the reboot. Sarah Wayne Callies’ character Sara Tancredi was later confirmed to be joining the pair. In terms of the series’ more minor characters, Amaury Nolasco who played Fernando Sucre confirmed that he’d be “back with the gang” for the upcoming reboot, with lesser-loved character T-Bag, played by Robert Knepper also confirming that he’ll be joining the cast of the new season. Paul Adelstein, who played the ruthless Kellerman – who eventually turned good – is believed to have signed onto the new season just before filming began last March. However, not every character from the original series will be making a return. When Robert Knepper confirmed the return of his character, he also revealed that William Fichtner’s Alexander Mahone wouldn’t be joining them, with the show’s writers unsure where to take the character. Fichtner himself is yet to comment on the decision to exclude his character from the reboot. RELATED STORIES ON INQUISITR: ‘Prison Break’ 2016 Reboot: Cast Member Reveals The Show Could Receive Even More Episodes [Spoilers] ‘Prison Break’ Season 5 Episode 1: First Look Ahead Of Release Date [Photo] ‘Prison Break’ Season 5 Premiere Date: Michael Scofield Alive — Will He Get To Meet His Son? Will there be any more episodes beyond Prison Break Season 5? When the reboot of Prison Break was confirmed last year, creator Paul Scheuring was keen to stress that the mini-series would be a limited reboot and that there’d be no further episodes. However, according to the Inquisitr, Miller recently confirmed that there’s always the possibility of more episodes, saying “There’s always room for more, in my mind. As long as it’s a story that’s worth telling, as long as it feels justified and cool and edgy. It has to be something that’s not going to let the fans down, that’s going to satisfy and surprise. I’m open to the conversation.” Prison Break will return for a limited reboot in early 2017. Whilst Fox is yet to officially confirm when the series will return, April is being penned as a possible release window for the show’s return. [Featured Image by Fox]

